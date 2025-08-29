Failed your crypto job interview? 4 mistakes you likely made

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/29 12:28
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.031+72.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10556-0.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1217-9.11%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.005192-15.56%
Everscale
EVER$0.00982+4.57%

Standing out in a crowd of job applicants is already tough, and recruiters say crypto applicants are making simple mistakes that hurt their chances even further.

Getting a job in crypto may be the hardest it’s ever been. The rise of AI has lured away once plentiful venture capital funding, and with a maturing industry, crypto companies are now more choosy than ever.

A recent Coinbase summer internship program had room for just 0.3% of applicants, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, showing the sheer level of interest compared to available space.

Meanwhile, CryptoJobsList founder Raman Shalupau and researcher Stefi Kiemeney told Cointelegraph that they’re still often seeing job postings with over 200 applicants vying for a single position.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Chinese money launderers have been moving billions through US financial institutions to aid Mexican drug cartels, yet lawmakers still point the finger at crypto. US banks were responsible for laundering $312 billion for Chinese money launderers between 2020 and 2024, according to a new report. In a US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) advisory on Thursday, the watchdog analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from 2020 to 2024. It found that over $62 billion per year on average has gone through the US banking system from Chinese money launderers.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563-0.51%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04018-3.25%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07678+11.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167-0.65%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012017-6.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.064-14.78%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The post The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) created overnight millionaires and changed lives. These millionaires, whom we can now refer to as whales, have activated their wallets again and are buying memecoin they believe will replicate the success of Bonk and Pepe. Leading the new pack are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Floki …
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063-4.71%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002834-4.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.012177-1.21%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.