Failed your crypto job interview? 4 mistakes you likely made

Standing out in a crowd of job applicants is already tough, and recruiters say crypto applicants are making simple mistakes that hurt their chances even further.

Getting a job in crypto may be the hardest it’s ever been. The rise of AI has lured away once plentiful venture capital funding, and with a maturing industry, crypto companies are now more choosy than ever.

A recent Coinbase summer internship program had room for just 0.3% of applicants, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, showing the sheer level of interest compared to available space.

Meanwhile, CryptoJobsList founder Raman Shalupau and researcher Stefi Kiemeney told Cointelegraph that they’re still often seeing job postings with over 200 applicants vying for a single position.

