Falcon Finance Establishes Independent FF Foundation for Token Governance

2025/09/17 03:00
  • To prevent insider behavior, neither Falcon Finance nor its employees will have discretionary authority over tokens.
  • The Foundation will implement industry best practices for internal controls and governance to protect the interests of users, partners, and the larger ecosystem.

Today, Falcon Finance announced the creation of the FF Foundation, an independent entity that will take complete management of all FF tokens. Under the direction of an independent director, the Foundation will manage token distributions and unlocks according to a rigorous, predetermined timeline. To prevent insider behavior, neither Falcon Finance nor its employees will have discretionary authority over tokens.

An important stage in Falcon Finance’s goal to create a global collateralization infrastructure that drives onchain yield and liquidity is the creation of the FF Foundation. Falcon Finance is reaffirming its dedication to openness, compliance with regulations, and enduring trust by keeping token governance and protocol development distinct. Independent of Falcon Finance, the Foundation will implement industry best practices for internal controls and governance to protect the interests of users, partners, and the larger ecosystem.

Andrei Grachev, Founding Partner of Falcon Finance stated:

In building compliance-first synthetic dollar and DeFi infrastructure, Falcon Finance has accomplished a number of significant milestones. By integrating with top decentralized finance protocols, the business has extended its institutional-grade liquidity rails and launched its synthetic dollar model, which combines stability and yield production.

The creation of the Foundation expands upon Falcon Finance’s more extensive transparency efforts. Falcon unveiled a Transparency Dashboard in recent weeks that offers comprehensive insight on USDf reserves. The dashboard reveals reserve composition by asset and custody distribution and has been independently validated by auditor ht.digital. The USDf reserves, which are backed mostly by bitcoin and stablecoins and are spread among custody solutions including Fireblocks, Ceffu, and multisignature agreements, amount 1.68 billion US dollars as of the most recent update. The dashboard provides users and external parties with ongoing reserve verification via the publication of weekly attestation reports.

The FF Foundation and Transparency Dashboard together demonstrate Falcon Finance’s dedication to independent governance, verifiable transparency, and compliance-first design. By taking these steps, Falcon financing is positioned to act as a reliable link between on-chain financing and institutional capital markets.

Any custody-ready asset, including as digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, may be converted into USD-pegged onchain liquidity using Falcon Finance’s universal collateralization infrastructure.

Falcon makes it easy for institutions, protocols, and capital allocators to access safe and yield-generating liquidity from their existing assets by bridging the gap between onchain and offchain financial systems.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/falcon-finance-establishes-independent-ff-foundation-for-token-governance/

