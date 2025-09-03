Falcon Finance Publishes Full USDf Reserve Breakdown And Weekly Attestations On Updated Transparency

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/03 02:24
Falcon Finance
USDF$0.9835+0.02%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134756+3.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.15272+2.37%

Dubai, UAE, September 2nd, 2025/Chainwire/-Falcon Finance has updated its Transparency Page with a detailed breakdown of USDf reserves, strengthening its commitment to openness and verifiable trust for stable asset holders.

As of the latest report, USDf reserves total $1.29 billion. Of that amount, 96.3 percent is held in bitcoin, Financecoins, and other major assets with deep markets and strong exchange coverage.

The largest reserve allocations include $640.16 million in bitcoin and $375.65 million in stablecoins, followed by $89.84 million in dogecoin and $61.52 million in Fetch.ai (FET).

The page also details smaller allocations across a range of assets such as TRON ($36.25 million), TON ($20.52 million), and Ethereum ($12.3 million). Falcon Finance manages reserves through a diversified custody framework split across Fireblocks, Ceffu, and multisignature wallets, with 72.2 percent currently secured in multisig arrangements.

Weekly attestation reports are independently conducted by HT Digital and published at the bottom of the Transparency Page, allowing the public to verify holdings on an ongoing basis.

The transparency initiative aligns with Falcon Finance’s long-term vision of bridging traditional trust standards with decentralized finance, making USDf a reliable instrument for users across exchanges, payment rails, and DeFi platforms.

The full reserve breakdown and weekly attestation archive can be accessed at https://app.falcon.finance/transparency.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity.

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold.

Contact

Managing Partner

Andrei Grachev

Falcon Finance

[email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

:::

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.0144+0.13%
Xai
XAI$0.04696+2.39%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.0012-7.69%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy. Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15304+2.89%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1507+1.48%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/03 08:02
Partager
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.008554+11.91%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002773-2.18%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000084-5.61%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

Starknet Mainnet’s Triumphant Recovery: Operations Resume Seamlessly