Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token

Dubai, UAE, September 19th, 2025, Chainwire

Falcon Finance today unveiled the tokenomics framework for its upcoming $FF token, after having recently announced the establishment of the FF Foundation, an independent entity created to oversee token governance and distribution. This marks a significant milestone in Falcon Finance’s development of compliant and transparent financial infrastructure for onchain and institutional markets.

The FF Foundation will manage all $FF tokens under the direction of an independent governance body, with responsibilities that include administering token unlocks and distribution in line with a pre-defined schedule. By removing discretionary control from Falcon Finance’s operating team, the Foundation ensures that token governance is kept separate from protocol development. This structure strengthens transparency and serves to enhance trust with users, institutions and partners in the broader ecosystem.

The $FF token will serve as the utility and governance token within the Falcon Finance ecosystem. Holders will be able to participate directly in governance, shaping the protocol’s growth and decision making. Furthermore, staking $FF will unlock benefits such as yields in $USDf, Falcon’s synthetic dollar, or in $FF itself. Stakers will also qualify for Falcon Miles rewards, designed to encourage long-term alignment and growth in the ecosystem. In addition, $FF will be distributed through structured community rewards tied to minting, staking and other forms of engagement. Token holders will also gain early access to new products, including yield vaults and structured minting pathways.

At the token generation event, $FF will launch with a total supply of 10 billion tokens, distributed as follows:

Ecosystem: (35%): This will be allocated for ecosystem developments and success, including future airdrops, ecosystem growth fund, RWA adoption, and cross-chain integrations.

Foundation (32.2%): This will be allocated for the foundation’s growth, including liquidity, exchange partnerships, risk management, and audits.

Community Airdrops & Launchpad Sale (8.3%): This will be allocated to reward the long-term users and supporters of Falcon Finance, including Miles program, Buidlpad launchpad sale, and Kaito Yap2Fly campaign.

Investors (4.5%): This will be allocated to investors who have supported Falcon Finance with capital since the early stages. 1-year cliff and 3-year vesting will be implemented.

Core Team & Early Contributors (20%): This is allocated to the core development team and early contributors to the protocol who took Falcon Finance from concept to mainnet. 1-year cliff and 3-year vesting will be implemented.

Falcon Finance has already achieved $1.9 billion in total value locked and has issued $1.8 billion of $USDf in circulating supply. By enabling liquid assets such as digital tokens, currency-backed assets as well as real world assets, to be converted into stable onchain liquidity, this will allow Falcon Finance to provide institutions, retail users and protocols with a reliable way to access yield from assets they already hold.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity.

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold.

