Falcon Finance’s USDf Synthetic Dollar Surges to $1.5 Billion Supply After Announcing New Insurance Fund

Falcon Finance announced today that its decentralized stablecoin USDf has reached an all-time high of $1.5 billion in circulating supply, underscoring accelerating adoption and strengthening trust within the DeFi ecosystem. The milestone builds on the protocol’s transparency commitments, yield innovation, and newly established $10 million insurance fund.

Over the past month, USDf supply grew from $1.12 billion to $1.5 billion. sUSDf, the yield-bearing token of USDf, has delivered the highest 30D APY at 9.30% (as of Aug 30, 2025), outperforming Ethena’s sUSDe, Maple’s SyrupUSDC, Sky’s sUSDS, Ondo’s OUSG, and BlackRock’s BUIDL. The launch of Yap2Fly with Kaito distributed $50,000 in rewards to the top 50 participants in August, further expanding community engagement.

In addition, the frxUSD–USDf Curve pool went live, offering participants 20 percent plus APR and 40× Miles, creating new cross-stablecoin liquidity opportunities. The protocol also established a $10 million insurance fund to reinforce protection for users and institutional participants.

“Crossing $1.5 billion in USDf supply reflects the growing confidence our community and partners place in Falcon Finance,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at Falcon Finance. “With the establishment of our $10 million insurance fund, competitive yields, and new integrations like the frxUSD–USDf Curve pool, we are committed to scaling USDf in a sustainable and transparent way for the long haul.”

Falcon Finance continues to publish full reserve breakdowns and weekly attestations, maintaining industry-leading transparency standards. By combining on-chain proof of reserves with diversified collateral strategies, Falcon Finance aims to strengthen the credibility of decentralized stablecoins in an increasingly competitive sector.

The growth of USDf highlights Falcon Finance’s strategy of combining robust DeFi yields, institutional safeguards, and ecosystem partnerships. With expanded liquidity venues and community-driven reward programs, Falcon Finance is positioning USDf as a leading synthetic dollar solution for global users.

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged on-chain liquidity.

By bridging on-chain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold.

