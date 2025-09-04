Falcon Finance’s USDf Synthetic Dollar Surges to $1.5 Billion Supply After Announcing New Insurance Fund

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 20:31
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004984-21.75%
Falcon Finance
USDF$0.9863-0.20%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001577-2.35%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%

Dubai, UAE, September 4th, 2025, Chainwire

Falcon Finance announced today that its decentralized stablecoin USDf has reached an all-time high of $1.5 billion in circulating supply, underscoring accelerating adoption and strengthening trust within the DeFi ecosystem. The milestone builds on the protocol’s transparency commitments, yield innovation, and newly established $10 million insurance fund.

Over the past month, USDf supply grew from $1.12 billion to $1.5 billion. sUSDf, the yield-bearing token of USDf, has delivered the highest 30D APY at 9.30% (as of Aug 30, 2025), outperforming Ethena’s sUSDe, Maple’s SyrupUSDC, Sky’s sUSDS, Ondo’s OUSG, and BlackRock’s BUIDL. The launch of Yap2Fly with Kaito distributed $50,000 in rewards to the top 50 participants in August, further expanding community engagement.

In addition, the frxUSD–USDf Curve pool went live, offering participants 20 percent plus APR and 40× Miles, creating new cross-stablecoin liquidity opportunities. The protocol also established a $10 million insurance fund to reinforce protection for users and institutional participants.

“Crossing $1.5 billion in USDf supply reflects the growing confidence our community and partners place in Falcon Finance,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at Falcon Finance. “With the establishment of our $10 million insurance fund, competitive yields, and new integrations like the frxUSD–USDf Curve pool, we are committed to scaling USDf in a sustainable and transparent way for the long haul.”

Falcon Finance continues to publish full reserve breakdowns and weekly attestations, maintaining industry-leading transparency standards. By combining on-chain proof of reserves with diversified collateral strategies, Falcon Finance aims to strengthen the credibility of decentralized stablecoins in an increasingly competitive sector.

The growth of USDf highlights Falcon Finance’s strategy of combining robust DeFi yields, institutional safeguards, and ecosystem partnerships. With expanded liquidity venues and community-driven reward programs, Falcon Finance is positioning USDf as a leading synthetic dollar solution for global users.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged on-chain liquidity.

By bridging on-chain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold.

Contact

Managing Partner
Andrei Grachev
Falcon Finance
[email protected]

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2778-1.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.00027+17.39%
MAY
MAY$0.04302+0.77%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00929-1.38%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004129+5.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04302+0.77%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.002387-7.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00729-2.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"