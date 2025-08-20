Falls toward 0.5700 after RBNZ policy decision

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:49
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00222764-1.36%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.223-3.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021909--%
MAY
MAY$0.04813-4.76%
Major
MAJOR$0.15849-0.14%
  • NZD/USD may target its initial support at the lower boundary of the descending channel around 0.5770.
  • The pair shows weaker short-term momentum, staying under the nine-day Exponential Moving Average.
  • The primary barrier appears at the nine-day EMA of 0.5908.

NZD/USD continues its three-day losing streak, trading around 0.5830 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair loses ground after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3%, as expected.

The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a persistent bearish bias, as the pair moves downwards within the descending channel pattern. The short-term price momentum is weaker as the NZD/USD pair is positioned below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the bearish outlook strengthens as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 mark.

On the downside, the NZD/USD pair could find its immediate support at the lower boundary of the descending channel around 0.5770. A break below the channel could reinforce the bearish bias and pave the way for a deeper decline toward 0.5485, the lowest level since March 2020.

The NZD/USD pair may target the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 0.5908, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.5953 and the descending channel’s upper boundary around 0.5980. A break above this confluence resistance zone may improve the short- and medium-term price momentum and support the pair to approach the 10-month high at 0.6121, which was recorded on July 1.

NZD/USD: Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.10%0.12%0.00%0.03%0.33%1.21%0.07%
EUR-0.10%0.01%-0.22%-0.07%0.26%1.04%-0.05%
GBP-0.12%-0.01%-0.20%-0.09%0.17%0.93%-0.06%
JPY0.00%0.22%0.20%0.12%0.42%1.27%0.27%
CAD-0.03%0.07%0.09%-0.12%0.33%1.19%0.04%
AUD-0.33%-0.26%-0.17%-0.42%-0.33%0.76%-0.23%
NZD-1.21%-1.04%-0.93%-1.27%-1.19%-0.76%-1.06%
CHF-0.07%0.05%0.06%-0.27%-0.04%0.23%1.06%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-price-forecast-falls-toward-05700-after-rbnz-policy-decision-202508200404

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops