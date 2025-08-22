False Story? Elon Musk Rejects Report On Scrapping Bitcoin-Focused America Party

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 06:00
According to posts on X, Elon Musk rejected a Wall Street Journal report that said he had halted work on the America Party.

He wrote that the story was “inaccurate and misleading” and told followers, “Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true.”

The pushback landed fast and pushed the conversation in a new direction.

Crypto Backers Respond Quickly

Some of Musk’s loudest supporters in crypto reacted within hours. Tim Draper called Musk “a gift to humanity from the gods,” and Mark Cuban had voiced support earlier this year.

Dogecoin developer DogeDesigner also spoke up after Musk’s post. Based on reports, those endorsements underline how closely the crypto community watches Musk’s moves.

Musk first unveiled the America Party in July. He framed it as a response to frustration with the US two-party system and said Bitcoin would be central to the group’s economic ideas.

That link between a political push and an explicit crypto stance was immediate, and it keeps drawing attention from investors and developers.

A Different Kind Of Political Story

Musk’s path through national politics this year has been short but noisy. He briefly worked within US President Donald Trump’s orbit as the informal head of the Department of Government Efficiency, D.O.G.E.

He left the role quickly, later criticizing a major legislative effort and at one point raising concerns tied to the Epstein matter, comments he later softened.

That split left him with fewer ties to party leaders and more freedom to shape his own plans.

Midway Marker: Talks And Speculation Continue

Based on reports, private conversations with US Vice President J. D. Vance added fuel to the fire. Some observers say Elon Musk could back Vance if he runs in 2028, though nothing formal has emerged.

The speculation made the denial less of an end and more of a new turn in an ongoing story.

Supporters argue a Musk-led party could speed Bitcoin adoption and push for smaller government and lower national debt.

Critics point to the hard work of ballot access, state rules, and organizing in early states. Both sides agree on one thing: Elon Musk’s platform and money give any plan a louder voice than most alternatives.

What To Watch Next

Meanwhile, there have been continued talks, shifting alliances, and close attention from crypto circles. Watch for formal organizing steps, named leaders, or campaign filings.

Until then, Musk’s single post did what it needed to do: it denied the report and kept the idea of the America Party alive as an active political item tied to Bitcoin and high-profile supporters.

Featured image from Alex Wong/Getty Images, chart from TradingView

