Fans Of FC Barcelona Wouldn’t Have Forgiven Fermin Chelsea Sale

As we now know for certain given the closure of the European summer transfer window, FC Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez will stay put at its boyhood club after numerous reports of a potential move to Premier League giant Chelsea.

Had the switch been realized, however, Culers would have never forgiven the Barca board for offloading a fan favorite.

How did Fermin become linked to an FC Barcelona exit?

With Barca still recovering from the economic crisis which thrust it to the brink of oblivion in 2020, and struggling to navigate Financial Fair Play (FFP) or register new players or contracts, offers for some stars that aren’t untouchables such as Lamine Yamal and Pedri will always be entertained.

Never a darling in La Masia tipped for big things as the ‘crack’ of his age group, Fermin had to work hard to get to where he is today.

Loaned out to fourth tier Linares in 2022, he never looked so far away from the first team and probably thought his days in Blaugrana were numbered upon his return to the Joan Gamper CT.

When a successful temporary spell at his only other professional club besides Barca was done, however, Fermin took advantage of international players turning up to preseason training later than the rest of the group and impressed then-head coach Xavi Hernandez enough to stay with the senior team.

Breaking out strongly in 2023/2024, Fermin was also useful for Xavi’s successor Hansi Flick the following term while an integral part of a treble winning outfit.

Because of his important goals, intensity and competitive spirit, however, it is unsurprising that the Premier League came calling for Fermin.

Why didn’t Fermin leave FC Barcelona?

Barca isn’t in the best of shape financially speaking, yet there is no way it would’ve accepted a low ball $46.5 million (€40 million) offer according to Fabrizio Romano.

That comes despite Fermin’s sale being interesting because as an academy product it can present pure profit.

But with Gavi out injured and Dani Olmo out of sorts, Flick perhaps didn’t want to lose one of his three CAM choices for good.

MARCA reported that Fermin was intent on staying in Catalonia too, meaning that the soap opera can be put to bed until January at least.

Why wouldn’t FC Barcelona fans have forgiven the board for selling Fermin?

Loved by Culers for the reasons listed above, Fermin’s hypothetical exit would have angered fans in Catalonia.

Had an offer been too good to refuse, and something around the $100 million mark which Fermin is worth, then perhaps some could understand.

Yet arming a European rival, which Barca will face in the Champions League, for a cut rate would be a show of weakness and an acceptance that the La Liga holder no longer sits at the top table of the continental game – at least from a transfer market perspective.

Thankfully for all concerned, except the English club in question, Fermin remains an FC Barcelona player who could occupy a starting central attacking midfield berth against Valencia following the international break.