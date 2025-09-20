“Farewell to Westphalia” Mulls Use of Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance

Advertisement





Logos Press Engine is set to release “Farewell to Westphalia: Crypto Sovereignty and Post-Nation-State Governance”, a new book written by Jarrad Hope and Peter Ludlow.

Available in print and online starting September 18, the book x-rays the historical foundations of the modern nation-state and argues that its 1648 governance model no longer suits contemporary digital realities.

As an alternative, the authors recommend the concept of the “cyberstate”, which is a new political model powered by blockchain technology and voluntary digital communities.

Jarrad Hope, Founder of Logos, a movement and technology stack dedicated to preserving digital freedom, and Peter Ludlow, Director of the Research Institute for Philosophy and Technology, see a future where cyberstates and communities are organised around blockchain, with new political entities tailored to the digital age, and the increasingly global issues we face today.

These entities can then use blockchain to build trust, accountability, and civil liberties, while reducing corruption and the power of unelected intermediaries at all levels of human coordination.

The authors wrote:

“Governance, whether it comes in the form of public governments or other forms of human governance, is absolutely critical to every aspect of our lives. The trouble is that it often seems to be broken. Crypto shines a bright light on activities that today take place behind curtains and in smoke-filled rooms with little to no accountability”, providing the “tools that make government activity transparent and immutable and our personal business personal and private.”

First introduced by early cypherpunk communities, the concept of a cyberstate is seeing renewed popularity due to recent advancements in blockchain technology.

Defined by the authors as “online communities”, which “carry out functions usually associated with traditional nation states”, these cyberstates might provide security, assist with healthcare, sponsor arts and culture, or support business through negotiating trade agreements and encouraging business development.

Unlike nation-states, cyberstates would conduct all governance activities using blockchain technology, which permanently records information across a network of computers. This allows just anyone to view all votes, policies, and communications undertaken by a cyberstate, just as anyone can view the whole history of cryptocurrency transactions on such a ledger, thus ensuring complete transparency.

Farewell to Westphalia is deeply rooted in cypherpunk and hacktivist culture, making it an essential text for the future of these ideals. Anyone interested in the intersection of technology, politics, and human freedom should consider it closely.

The book is a timely and provocative roadmap for the future as governments around the world continue to struggle with declining public trust and the challenges of governing in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about the book, readers can go to the website and see the details of the book.