FATF Strengthens Transparency Standards for Crypto and Shell Companies

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:39
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00203507+0.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,096.66+1.14%
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1147+3.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001+2.16%
Capverse
CAP$0.06873-0.87%
Key Points:
  • FATF enhances transparency standards affecting crypto and shell companies.
  • Stronger transparency requirements demand increased KYC compliance.
  • Crypto exchanges face stricter regulations on cross-border payments.

On September 3rd, FATF Chairman announced the need for enhanced transparency concerning shell companies in the latest assessments, amid rising cryptocurrency usage in illicit cross-border fund transfers.

These changes could increase compliance costs for crypto exchanges and impact the liquidity of tokens like BTC, ETH, USDT, and privacy coins.

FATF’s New Rules Target Crypto Vulnerabilities in Transfers

This change affects crypto regulation with implications for cross-border payments, highlighting transparency and anti-money laundering efforts.

Increased due diligence requirements will impact financial institutions and crypto exchanges significantly.

Market Overview

Did you know? In 2019, FATF’s guidance on the “Travel Rule” prompted crypto exchanges to increase KYC practices, impacting privacy coins significantly.

Bitcoin (BTC) price stands at $111,757.43 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, marking a 2.25% increase over 24 hours. BTC’s trading volume reached $69.72 billion, while the crypto maintained a market dominance of 57.87%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

These changes may create a challenging environment for crypto companies as they navigate the new compliance landscape.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/fatf-transparency-crypto-shell-companies/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward