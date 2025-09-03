FATF Strengthens Transparency Standards for Crypto and Shell Companies

- FATF enhances transparency standards affecting crypto and shell companies.
- Stronger transparency requirements demand increased KYC compliance.
- Crypto exchanges face stricter regulations on cross-border payments.
On September 3rd, FATF Chairman announced the need for enhanced transparency concerning shell companies in the latest assessments, amid rising cryptocurrency usage in illicit cross-border fund transfers.
These changes could increase compliance costs for crypto exchanges and impact the liquidity of tokens like BTC, ETH, USDT, and privacy coins.
FATF’s New Rules Target Crypto Vulnerabilities in Transfers
This change affects crypto regulation with implications for cross-border payments, highlighting transparency and anti-money laundering efforts.
Increased due diligence requirements will impact financial institutions and crypto exchanges significantly.
Market Overview
Did you know? In 2019, FATF’s guidance on the “Travel Rule” prompted crypto exchanges to increase KYC practices, impacting privacy coins significantly.
Bitcoin (BTC) price stands at $111,757.43 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, marking a 2.25% increase over 24 hours. BTC’s trading volume reached $69.72 billion, while the crypto maintained a market dominance of 57.87%, according to CoinMarketCap.Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
These changes may create a challenging environment for crypto companies as they navigate the new compliance landscape.
