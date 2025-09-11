FBI Promised $10 Million for Ukrainian Hacker Involved in Attacks on Global Companies

2025/09/11
  • The Cyber Police of Ukraine has published information about the international wanted list and reward for a Ukrainian hacker.
  • The FBI promised $10 million for him, as he organized attacks on global companies.
  • The losses amounted to billions of dollars, and the group itself was neutralized.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on the whereabouts of one of the organizers of an international hacker network. This is stated in the report of the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to the National Police, the suspect is a citizen of Ukraine, put on the international wanted list and included in the European Union’s most wanted list.

The hackers used LockerGoga, MegaCortex, HIVE, and Dharma ransomware to block access to corporate servers and demand a cryptocurrency ransom for decrypting the data. Over several years, they targeted more than 1,000 servers of companies in France, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and the United States, causing over UAH 3 billion in damage.

The international operation against the group was launched in November 2023 with the participation of the Ukrainian cyber police, the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, and the Prosecutor General’s Office, together with Europol, Eurojust, and law enforcement agencies from the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, and France.

Law enforcement officers have fully established the structure of the group: from malware developers and corporate system hackers to money launderers who legalized the illegal proceeds.

Several members have already been detained in Ukraine, and some of them have been brought to trial. One of the suspects was extradited to the United States.

Cyber Police urged citizens to check the information on the Europol EU Most Wanted website and report any information about the wanted person, including through the online form.

It should be noted that in June 2025, the cyber police of Ukraine exposed a member of an international hacker group and extradited him to the United States.

