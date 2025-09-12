FC Barcelona Set To Welcome ‘New Signing’ To First Team Squad

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 16:05
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-0.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0769+2.92%
RealLink
REAL$0.0641+2.11%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.0564+11.33%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04562-3.63%
SquadSwap
SQUAD$0.0575-8.75%

FC Barcelona and its head coach Hansi Flick are set to welcome what will essentially be a “new signing” for the first team this weekend.

Europa Press via Getty Images

FC Barcelona and its head coach Hansi Flick are set to welcome what will essentially be a “new signing” for the first team this weekend.

Marc Bernal was one of the 2024 preseason campaigns main revelations as the German got to know the players at the Joan Gamper CT not long after taking over the reins from fired club legend Xavi Hernandez.

Taking advantage of an opportunity to impress Flick when called up from the reserves to train with the seniors, Bernal, alongside with near namesake Marc Casado, managed to book himself a ticket to the United States where the Blaugrana played a number of friendlies against the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The two Marcs started in a double pivot for Flick on American soil, and managed to hold down their places as the 2024/2025 La Liga campaign got underway while fans became enamoured by their courageous and smart play.

Tragedy struck at Rayo Vallecano for FC Barcelona

During an away trip to Vallecas, however, Bernal’s trajectory was halted by a nasty ACL injury picked up during a comeback win against Rayo Vallecano.

The youngster then aged 17 had to watch from the sidelines as his teammates became the treble champions of Spain, but receiving medical clearance on August 7 this year gave the midfielder a boost.

Bernal has been cleared to play since September 9, and Mundo Deportivo expects him to be called up to the squad for a home meeting with Valencia which will be played at the tiny Johan Cruyff mini estadi as opposed to a reduced capacity Camp Nou.

Whether Bernal manages to get off the bench for his first competitive minutes in over 12 months is down to Flick, but he is guaranteed to get a rapturous reception from the 6,000 Culers in attendance that were season ticket holders at Montjuic in 2023/2024 and 2024/2025.

Bernal is essentially a ‘new signing’ for FC Barcelona

When a player has been out for such a significant amount of time, he is branded as being a “new signing” for his club by the Catalan and Spanish media.

Bernal is no exception to the case, and amid reported interest from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, he can provide positional rivalry to Frenkie de Jong in the FC Barcelona midfield while Flick might also revive his previously successful partnership with Casado.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2025/09/12/fc-barcelona-set-to-welcome-new-signing-to-first-team-squad/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187-0.26%
VinuChain
VC$0.0029-0.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-1.12%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Partager
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194324-0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09732-4.18%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187-0.26%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Partager
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3316+1.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%