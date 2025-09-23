The post FC Barcelona Stars Win At Ballon D’Or Ceremony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An FC Barcelona star won the Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. NurPhoto via Getty Images FC Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmati and Vicky Lopez all won awards at France Football’s star-studded Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. Lamine came up short for the best male player award, which was taken home by his former teammate Ousmane Dembele. While Lamine won a domestic Spanish treble with his club last season, Dembele scooped all the French trophies on offer and also a maiden Champions League crown for himself and PSG. Those achievements won PSG the best male club gong, with the female equivalent going to Arsenal as Barca missed out twice in that area, and Luis Enrique the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy winner for being the best coach. One of the biggest shocks of the night was Pedri, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, finishing in 11th place for the best male player award. Yet even further down the pecking order was Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., a runner up in 2024 to Rodri but dropping down to 16th on this occasion. There was still success for Lamine elsewhere, however, as he won the Kopa Trophy for the second year running. Vicky Lopez secured its female equivalent, in the award that is given to the best players under the age of 21 and voted by a jury of former Ballon d’Or winners. The best female trophy award stayed with FC Barcelona While FC Barcelona is still yet to boast a best male player winner since Lionel Messi in 2019, Bonmati took home the best female player for the third year running. With Alexia Putellas winning twice before her back-to-back earlier this decade, the award has gone to a Barca player for the last five editions of… The post FC Barcelona Stars Win At Ballon D’Or Ceremony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An FC Barcelona star won the Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. NurPhoto via Getty Images FC Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmati and Vicky Lopez all won awards at France Football’s star-studded Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening. Lamine came up short for the best male player award, which was taken home by his former teammate Ousmane Dembele. While Lamine won a domestic Spanish treble with his club last season, Dembele scooped all the French trophies on offer and also a maiden Champions League crown for himself and PSG. Those achievements won PSG the best male club gong, with the female equivalent going to Arsenal as Barca missed out twice in that area, and Luis Enrique the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy winner for being the best coach. One of the biggest shocks of the night was Pedri, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, finishing in 11th place for the best male player award. Yet even further down the pecking order was Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., a runner up in 2024 to Rodri but dropping down to 16th on this occasion. There was still success for Lamine elsewhere, however, as he won the Kopa Trophy for the second year running. Vicky Lopez secured its female equivalent, in the award that is given to the best players under the age of 21 and voted by a jury of former Ballon d’Or winners. The best female trophy award stayed with FC Barcelona While FC Barcelona is still yet to boast a best male player winner since Lionel Messi in 2019, Bonmati took home the best female player for the third year running. With Alexia Putellas winning twice before her back-to-back earlier this decade, the award has gone to a Barca player for the last five editions of…

FC Barcelona Stars Win At Ballon D'Or Ceremony

2025/09/23
An FC Barcelona star won the Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

FC Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal, Aitana Bonmati and Vicky Lopez all won awards at France Football’s star-studded Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday evening.

Lamine came up short for the best male player award, which was taken home by his former teammate Ousmane Dembele.

While Lamine won a domestic Spanish treble with his club last season, Dembele scooped all the French trophies on offer and also a maiden Champions League crown for himself and PSG.

Those achievements won PSG the best male club gong, with the female equivalent going to Arsenal as Barca missed out twice in that area, and Luis Enrique the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy winner for being the best coach.

One of the biggest shocks of the night was Pedri, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, finishing in 11th place for the best male player award. Yet even further down the pecking order was Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., a runner up in 2024 to Rodri but dropping down to 16th on this occasion.

There was still success for Lamine elsewhere, however, as he won the Kopa Trophy for the second year running.

Vicky Lopez secured its female equivalent, in the award that is given to the best players under the age of 21 and voted by a jury of former Ballon d’Or winners.

The best female trophy award stayed with FC Barcelona

While FC Barcelona is still yet to boast a best male player winner since Lionel Messi in 2019, Bonmati took home the best female player for the third year running. With Alexia Putellas winning twice before her back-to-back earlier this decade, the award has gone to a Barca player for the last five editions of the Ballon d’Or awards.

