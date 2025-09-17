FCA crypto proposal seeks full UK oversight for firms by 2026

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/17 22:23

FCA crypto proposals aim to bring digital asset firms under full UK oversight by 2026, spelling out provisions for governance, resilience, and crime prevention. The regulator says the framework mirrors traditional finance rules but will be adapted to reflect crypto’s unique risks.

Summary
  • FCA plans full UK oversight of crypto firms by 2026, adapting TradFi rules for governance, resilience and crime prevention.
  • Proposals include extending the Senior Managers Regime, applying Consumer Duty, and allowing disputes at the Financial Ombudsman.
  • The regulator aims to balance innovation with consumer protection and test the industry’s readiness for stricter oversight.

On September 17, the Financial Conduct Authority announced its proposal for comprehensive cryptoasset regulation, publishing a detailed consultation paper that maps how existing financial rules will be adapted to govern the digital asset sector.

The proposal outlines the application of the FCA Handbook to crypto firms, targeting key areas including operational resilience, financial crime prevention, and senior management accountability.

According to the announcement, the move follows HM Treasury’s draft legislation from April 2025 that legally expands the FCA’s remit to oversee new regulated activities like operating trading platforms, custody, and staking. The regulator is now seeking industry feedback by October and November deadlines, with a final framework slated for 2026.

A closer look at what the FCA is proposing

The FCA’s consultation paper laid out several proposals that show how the financial watchdog intends to bring crypto firms more firmly under regulatory oversight. A central pillar is the full application of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, which will impose clear accountability on individuals leading crypto firms, a direct response to the industry’s historical opacity.

Firms will also be expected to meet stringent operational resilience standards, mandating robust systems to withstand cyberattacks, outages, and other operational shocks that have previously led to significant consumer losses.

The FCA has also opened a crucial debate on applying its flagship Consumer Duty to crypto activities. This would legally obligate firms to deliver good outcomes for retail customers, a potentially transformative shift from the current caveat emptor environment.

Tied to this is a consultation on integrating cryptoasset disputes into the Financial Ombudsman Service, which would provide a formal, independent redress mechanism for the first time. The FCA itself acknowledges that the inherent volatility of cryptoassets will remain, but these measures aim to insulate consumers from poor business practices and outright fraud.

The coming consultation period will be a critical test, revealing whether the industry is prepared to operate with the rigor of traditional finance or if it will resist the very structures it has long claimed to seek.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.8-1.75%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0135-0.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Partager
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06345+0.34%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.4364-2.28%
FORM
FORM$1.8974-4.88%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Partager
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-2.79%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-2.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843-1.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams