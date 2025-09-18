FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/18 12:00
Movement
MOVE$0,1299+2,68%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01696-1,05%
FCA Crypto Regulation
  • FCA crypto regulations aim to strike a balance, bringing innovation, protection, and balance to the marketplace.
  • The FCA crypto regulation rendering firms to be under FCA supervision in order to conform to the industry standards
  • FCA seeks public input on the handling of complaints and the application of “Consumer Duty” on crypto companies.

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a statement on new cryptocurrency regulations. The intentions of these guidelines ought to be clear; they should provide a defined picture of what is considered legal and illegal for companies operating in crypto, allowing innovation while protecting consumers and upholding market integrity. 

The move will be the latest step in the UK authorities’ regulation of digital currencies. In a report published on Wednesday, the FCA suggests new minimum standards for crypto firms. Surely, if these rules are implemented, the crypto space would be overseen by the FCA. 

Also Read: UK FCA Opens Retail Crypto ETNs Access, Derivatives Remain Banned

David Geale, Executive Director of Payments and Digital Finance at FCA, said: “Businesses that have applied for registration prior to the 16 December deadline and are listed on the Financial Services Register will be able to continue trading under the FCA’s temporary registration regime while waiting for their applications to be processed. When the proposed legislation becomes effective, a new UA check will no longer be performed.

Risks and Stability Covered in FCA Crypto Regulations

The FCA crypto regulation won’t make the investment risks associated with crypto go away. However, they will benefit businesses in providing more transparent products for those interested in crypto investments.

Geale said the consultation paper compared these new measures to traditional bank standards. Many of these regulations are concerned with operational resiliency and financial crime. These are critical gaps that need to be filled in order for the crypto space to work securely.

The handling of complaints is another major issue of the FCA crypto regulation. The FCA is a regulator, and the act called the ” Financial Ombudsman Service” is the agency currently responsible for accepting complaints about consumers and their treatment by financial services firms. This may potentially bring higher levels of consumer trust for crypto companies.

FCA Considers “Consumer Duty” for Crypto in Light of Global Cooperation

The consultation paper is looking for feedback on the “Consumer Duty” which requires all financial companies to act in the best interests of their customers following FCA crypto regulations. The FCA is considering applying this rule to crypto companies. 

This followed the creation of a crypto bill by the UK government in April. The bill would subject crypto exchanges and dealers to the same financial regulatory firewalls applied to all other financial service firms.

The UK has made it clear that it was not ‘open for business’ and was intent on addressing crypto fraud and abuse. This indicates that the country is committed to regulating the crypto space while at the same time opening space for innovation and development. These regulations are considered essential to guarantee an equal playing field in the cryptocurrency industry.

Also, there is growing international crypto regulation cooperation. The United Kingdom and the US have been working on ways they could tighten their cooperation on digital currencies. 

These discussions have included members from leading crypto companies such as Coinbase and Ripple, as well as banks such as Bank of America and Barclays, suggesting that there is an increasing global impetus to regulate crypto.

A significant impact on the digital asset industry could result from the FCA crypto regulation. The goal is to strike a balance between innovation and consumer protection. However, public feedback would be important in determining the UK’s approach to conducting these rules; public sentiment shapes the direction of crypto regulation in the UK.

Also Read: UK Moves In on Crypto, What the FCA’s Plan Could Mean for the Market

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

The US SEC on Wednesday approved new listing rules for major exchanges, paving the way for a surge of crypto spot exchange-traded funds. On Wednesday, the regulator voted to let Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca adopt generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. The decision clears the final hurdle for asset managers seeking to launch spot ETFs tied to cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ether. In July, the SEC outlined how exchanges could bring new products to market under the framework. Asset managers and exchanges must now meet specific criteria, but will no longer need to undergo drawn-out case-by-case reviews. Solana And XRP Funds Seen to Be First In Line Under the new system, the time from filing to launch can shrink to as little as 75 days, compared with up to 240 days or more under the old rules. “This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for,” Bloomberg research analyst James Seyffart said on X, predicting a wave of new products in the coming months. The first filings likely to benefit are those tracking Solana and XRP, both of which have sat in limbo for more than a year. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the approval reflects a commitment to reduce barriers and foster innovation while maintaining investor protections. The move comes under the administration of President Donald Trump, which has signaled strong support for digital assets after years of hesitation during the Biden era. New Standards Replace Lengthy Reviews And Repeated Denials Until now, the commission reviewed each application separately, requiring one filing from the exchange and another from the asset manager. This dual process often dragged on for months and led to repeated denials. Even Bitcoin spot ETFs, finally approved in Jan. 2024, arrived only after years of resistance and a legal battle with Grayscale. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the streamlined rules could apply to any cryptocurrency with at least six months of futures trading on the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. That means more than a dozen tokens may now qualify for listing, potentially unleashing a new wave of altcoin ETFs. SEC Clears Grayscale Large Cap Fund Tracking CoinDesk 5 Index The SEC also approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano. Alongside this, it cleared the launch of options linked to the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and its mini contract, broadening the set of crypto-linked derivatives on regulated US markets. Analysts say the shift shows how far US policy has moved. Where once regulators resisted digital assets, the latest changes show a growing willingness to bring them into the mainstream financial system under established safeguards
EPNS
PUSH$0,03651+1,78%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/18 12:40
Partager
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0,11881-0,96%
Threshold
T$0,01707+2,27%
GET
GET$0,008004-1,11%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46
Partager
DeAgentAI releases new white paper, detailing $AIA token economics and staking model

DeAgentAI releases new white paper, detailing $AIA token economics and staking model

PANews reported on September 18 that the Sui ecological AI project DeAgentAI announced that it has updated its official white paper to version V2. The new white paper primarily adds "token economics" and "staking mechanisms." The token economics section details $AIA's core functions, value capture model, token distribution ratio, and detailed release rules. The staking mechanism section explains $AIA's value and how to stake it. In addition, the white paper also published security audit reports issued by multiple institutions on core components such as token contracts and cross-chain bridges.
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004035+0,09%
SUI
SUI$3,7795+4,79%
CROSS
CROSS$0,24511+5,92%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 12:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

DeAgentAI releases new white paper, detailing $AIA token economics and staking model

Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger

Israel Seizes $1.5B Crypto Linked to Iran Guards