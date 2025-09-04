Fed Announces Payments Innovation Conference for 2025

Key Highlights

Fed conference explores stablecoins, AI, tokenization, and more.

Panel discussions connect TradFi, DeFi, and innovative payment models.

Event will be broadcast online for public access.

Federal Reserve to Host Payments Innovation Conference

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors (FRS) will hold a conference on payment innovations on October 21, 2025. The event will cover topics including stablecoins, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and AI.

Council Member Christopher Waller stated:

The conference will feature panel discussions on key aspects of payments innovation, including:

The connection between TradFi and DeFi

New scenarios for using stablecoins and related business models

The relationship between AI and payments, and potential applications of this technology

Tokenization of financial products and payments

The event will be broadcast on the Federal Reserve’s official website, allowing broad public access.

Significance for the Payments and Crypto Industry

This marks one of the first clear signs of support for payments innovation from the Federal Reserve. Policies implemented during the Trump administration contributed to this environment, including ending the special supervision program for banks cooperating with crypto companies and issuing an order prohibiting the debanking of counterparties in the industry.

Experts note that this conference highlights the Fed’s recognition of emerging financial technologies, signaling potential collaboration between traditional finance, digital assets, and innovative payment solutions.