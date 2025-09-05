Fed Announces Tokenization Conference As RWA Onchain Value Hits ATH

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:12
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08349+1.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.05932-2.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09819-1.62%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0021589+1.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.36%
Aethir
ATH$0.02987-4.93%
Allo
RWA$0.004811+1.56%

The United States Federal Reserve announced that it will soon host a conference on payments innovation and tokenization in what is turning into a big week of developments for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced that it will host a conference on payments innovation on Oct. 21, bringing together industry experts to discuss “how to further innovate and improve the payments system.”

The conference will feature panel discussions on several aspects of payments innovation, it stated. These include tokenizing financial products and services, converging traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi), emerging stablecoin use cases and business models, and the intersection of artificial intelligence and payments.

“I look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, bringing together ideas on how to improve the safety and efficiency of payments, and hearing from those helping to shape the future of payments,” said Fed Governor Christopher Waller. 

The focus on RWA tokenization comes amid heightened Wall Street interest in tokenization following the passage of key stablecoin legislation in July and a peak in onchain value for tokenized assets. 

RWA onchain value hits ATH

It also comes as the onchain value of tokenized real-world assets is at an all-time high of $27.8 billion, surging 223% since the beginning of this year, according to RWA.xyz. Most of this is dominated by tokenized private credit and US Treasury debt. 

Related: $400T TradFi market is a huge runway for tokenized RWAs: Animoca

Total RWA value is at an all-time high. Source: RWA.xyz

Ethereum remains the industry standard blockchain for tokenizing assets, with a market share of 56%, including stablecoins, and more than 77% if including layer-2 networks. 

Ondo Finance launches tokenized US stock platform  

Also this week, crypto oracle provider Chainlink announced a partnership with tokenization platform Ondo Finance for its recently launched Ondo Global Markets RWA platform, which was described as “Wall Street 2.0”.

The initiative brings more than 100 tokenized US stocks and exchange-traded funds onchain. 

Ondo Finance stated on Wednesday that the new platform, announced in February, is now live on Ethereum for non-US investors.

Magazine: Bitcoin to see ‘one more big thrust’ to $150K, ETH pressure builds: Trade Secrets

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/fed-prepares-conference-discuss-tokenization-amid-big-week-rwa?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.19-5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949-44.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-3.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock