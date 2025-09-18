Fed Cuts Rates, Dollar Hits 3-Year Low

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:28
1
1$0.005711+471.10%
Union
U$0.013282-2.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.06551+3.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.25+5.41%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010107-1.58%
  • Fed cuts rates for first time in 2025, dollar sinks to three-year low.
  • Ondo Finance gains traction with $1.6B TVL and Ledger tie-up.
  • Hyperliquid hits record high as Uniswap prepares Bitcoin layer-2.

The Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of 2025, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points. The move pushed the U.S. dollar to its weakest level in more than three years while risk assets, from equities to commodities to crypto, surged on the shift. 

For decentralized finance (DeFi), the policy shift may act as a catalyst for fresh inflows. Here are three DeFi projects analysts say could benefit the most.

Related: Bitcoin Traders Eye $116K Breakout After Fed Test To $155K Fibonacci Target

Ondo Finance: Tokenization Magnet

Ondo Finance has established itself as a leading platform for tokenized real-world assets. The project recently expanded through a partnership with Ledger, allowing direct access to tokenized stocks and ETFs.

Ondo is trading at $1.05, up 4.48% in the past 24 hours. The price moved between $1.00 and $1.07 during the day. It is still down about 51% from its all-time high of $2.14, reached on December 16, 2024.

With interest rates moving lower, investors are expected to search for yield opportunities and the platform already manages over $1.6 billion in total value locked (TVL). The analyst said that the Ondo token has held strong support and may retest previous highs if trend continues.

Hyperliquid: Perpetuals on the Rise

Hyperliquid is a fast-growing decentralized exchange focused on perpetual futures. With borrowing costs set to decline, leveraged trading activity may increase. The exchange has already surpassed $500 million in daily trading volume, and its native token HYPE has seen rising open interest. 

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is priced at $58.45. Over the past 24 hours, it traded between $54.49 and $59.39. The token set a new all-time high of $59.39 on September 18, 2025, just hours ago, and is now trading about 1.5% below that peak.

A breakout above current resistance levels is on cards, especially as Hyperliquid integrates new stablecoin options like USDC and its own USDH.

Related: AI Crypto Sector Leads Market With NEAR, TAO, FIL, and Story Among Best Buys

Uniswap: Preparing for Bitcoin Layer-2

Uniswap remains the dominant decentralized exchange, with nearly $6 billion locked in its pools and daily volumes around $4 billion. The protocol is now preparing to integrate Bitcoin through a new layer-2 network, expanding beyond Ethereum and attracting liquidity from BTC holders.

As macro conditions favor DeFi blue chips, Uniswap’s scale and liquidity give it a natural advantage. The analyst said that  there is support at $6.50 and resistance near $12. A successful rollout of Bitcoin layer-2 integration could push UNI back toward its yearly highs.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/fed-rate-cut-defi-focus-ondo-hyperliquid-uniswap/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0.06538+2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868+1.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5632+8.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12648-0.22%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00355-2.57%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.16%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD is now available on the Stellar network.