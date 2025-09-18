News

Jenny Johnson predicts a 25 basis point Fed rate cut, citing strong wage growth and retail sales despite sticky 3% inflation.

Scott Melker expects a cautious 25 basis point cut, with Powell’s speech focusing on data driven decisions.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are steady, but a hint of more cuts by year-end could spark a market rally.

The Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision. On CNBC, Jenny Johnson, the CEO of Franklin Templeton, shared her take, betting on a small 25 basis point rate cut rather than a bigger 50 basis point one.

She mentioned recent job numbers that show a softening labor market, but she thinks those figures are old news. Instead, she pointed to strong wage growth and growing retail sales, which show people are still spending despite inflation hanging around 3%.

What’s Driving the Fed’s Next Move

Johnson feels a 25 basis point cut is the smart play for Fed Chair Jerome Powell. She noted there’s room to cut rates more in October or December if the economy calls for it. The economy looks solid, she said, but Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole about a weaker job market mean no rate cut isn’t an option.

Market expert Scott Melker agrees, expecting a cautious 25 basis point cut, with Powell likely to stress that future moves depend on data without promising more cuts soon. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is pushing for a larger cut.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies are holding steady as investors wait for Powell’s speech. Analyst Kevin Capital says the market already expects the cut, but if Powell hints at more cuts by year-end, we could see a rally. Everyone’s watching to see what Powell says next.