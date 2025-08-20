Fed Governor Says Banks Must Embrace Crypto or “Fade Into Irrelevance”

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 12:04
U
U$0.02055+0.39%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019044+0.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021845-0.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-0.85%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03912--%
Regulations
Fed Governor Says Banks Must Embrace Crypto or “Fade Into Irrelevance”

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman warned U.S. banks that resisting blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital assets could leave them obsolete.

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, she urged institutions to embrace innovation as regulators develop a digital asset framework aimed at modernizing the financial system.

Innovation vs. Caution

Bowman criticized the “overly cautious approach” some banks have taken, arguing that outdated supervisory barriers must be removed if financial institutions want to remain competitive. She said regulators are now working on policies to expand access to digital banking services and allow blockchain adoption without unnecessary restrictions.

Tokenization and Stablecoins

Bowman highlighted tokenization as a transformative force, enabling faster and cheaper asset transfers while broadening access to capital markets. She also pointed to stablecoins, particularly under the new GENIUS Act, as a tool that could strengthen payment systems if regulated with clear and fair standards.

AI and Policy Shifts

On artificial intelligence, Bowman said the technology could improve fraud detection, risk management, and customer service, but warned of new risks that require balanced oversight. She also announced that the Fed will end the use of “reputational risk” penalties, allowing banks to work with legal digital asset firms without fear of regulatory backlash.

The Road Ahead

Bowman closed by calling for collaboration between banks, regulators, and technology developers, stressing that the future of U.S. finance will depend on whether institutions adapt to digital innovation rather than resist it.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

telegram

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/fed-governor-says-banks-must-embrace-crypto-or-fade-into-irrelevance/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000008+10.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715+3.32%
Partager
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Partager
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01194-1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023+0.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Partager
What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

In the past two days, there has been more discussion about Solana's 100,000 TPS. The reason is that @cavemanloverboy did run 100,000+ TPS on the Solana mainnet, but most people
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023+0.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01838-0.59%
Partager
PANews2025/08/20 12:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients