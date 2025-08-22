Fed Governor Waller Tells Crypto Investors: DeFi Is Just Payments Tech, Not a Threat

TLDR:

Fed Governor Waller told the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium that DeFi is only a new way to process payments safely.

Stablecoins now extend beyond crypto trading, offering dollar access globally while supporting faster cross-border transfers.

AI has long been part of payments, with new models improving fraud detection and compliance across financial services.

The Federal Reserve sees stablecoins as private-sector innovation but will keep supporting safe infrastructure for payments.

The Federal Reserve stepped into the debate over decentralized finance this week with a clear message.

New payment technologies may sound complex, but they do not pose hidden dangers to ordinary users. Instead, they represent a continuation of innovation that has always shaped financial transactions.

Fed Governor Christopher J. Waller told the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium that decentralized tools are not threats, only different ways to move and record value. His comments aimed at calming worries that DeFi could destabilize everyday payments.

Fed Backs Innovation in Payments

Waller compared today’s crypto transactions to ordinary purchases. Just as a debit card buys groceries, a stablecoin can buy digital tokens.

He stressed that while the technology may look new, the process follows the same three steps: payment, execution, and record keeping. According to his speech on August 20, there is “nothing to be afraid of” when using smart contracts or distributed ledgers.

He explained that the payment system has always been shaped by technology. From early bank transfers through telegraph wires to today’s instant settlement networks, every era brought upgrades.

The same applies to stablecoins, which started as trading tools but now help users access dollars globally. Waller said this use could even strengthen the dollar’s international role.

He also pointed to artificial intelligence as another area of rapid growth in payments. AI has already helped fight fraud and predict transaction flows since the 1990s.

Today, machine learning and generative models are making compliance checks and reconciliation faster. He added that “agentic AI,” which automates multistep processes, could be the next stage in the industry.

Waller underlined his free-market stance, saying the private sector should lead in exploring new payment technologies. The Fed’s role, he added, is to provide secure infrastructure that supports private innovation while ensuring safety and efficiency.

Stablecoins and DeFi Within the Fed’s Scope

Stablecoins drew much of the attention during the speech. Waller said the asset class continues to evolve and now supports cross-border transfers and retail payments. He called the recent passage of the GENIUS Act, the first major crypto law in the U.S., an important step for the stablecoin market.

Stablecoin arrangements still rely on older banking rails for redemptions and deposits.

Waller said this shows how traditional finance and digital assets remain connected. He suggested that stablecoins, like card payments before them, could become embedded in the wider payments ecosystem.

The governor made clear that decentralized finance should not alarm policymakers or consumers. He described DeFi contracts as “simply new technology” to transfer and record transactions. That, he argued, fits naturally into the long history of payment innovation.

The Federal Reserve will continue researching smart contracts, tokenization, and AI to understand their future role in payments. Waller said further collaboration with private innovators will be essential as the line between traditional finance and digital assets continues to blur.

