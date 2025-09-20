Fed Interest Rate Cut to Drive Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, DOGE, Shiba Inu Price Boom ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Barron’s, one of the most respected names in financial journalism, recently published an article on its website on the correlation between the rate cut and an ongoing altcoin boom. The secondary crypto market was under pressure, hardly a week ago, as we approached the 16-17 September FOMC meeting. But, following a 0.25% rate cut announced by the Federal Reserve, the market jumped immediately upwards and is now reporting almost double-digit gains.

The Barron’s article mentions that the market is responding quite positively to the rate cut, including the top three digital currencies, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The rate cut immediately ignited the digital currency market, and there are estimates from analysts that it is just the beginning.

Founded in 1921 by Clarence W. Barron, the publication is recognized as a premier financial resource with over 100 years of journalistic history. It has a weekly publication and influences the top market makers worldwide. It is praised for its sophisticated and comprehensive journalistic ethos.

Barron’s coverage of the cryptocurrency market couldn’t have come at a more effective time. The crypto market is nearing the end of its highly anticipated 2025 bull market, and institutional interest is peaking. Several new Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) of major cryptocurrencies, such as DOGE, have been approved in recent times. This is the first time in the history of the digital currency economy that so many digital currencies are going mainstream at the same time.

The Future

The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector has soared past the $4 trillion valuation for the first time in its history. Bitcoin alone commands around 57% of the total value right now, but altcoins are shooting up quickly and eating away at the share of BTC.

This is an indication of significant altcoin activity, reminiscent of the 2017 and 2021 crypto bull markets, during which the secondary crypto market made massive gains in a short period.

Previously, conventional capital players were unsure about the digital asset market as analysts generally remained pessimistic about the new development, and there were no exchange instruments like ETFs. With the favorable coverage by legacy outlets like Barron’s and the arrival of ETFs, the digital currency sector is reaching new highs and breaking the barriers to entry.