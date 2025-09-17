Fed interest rate decision preview

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 05:01
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole on Aug. 22, 2025 in Wyoming.

David A. Grogan | CNBC

The Federal Reserve meets this week with some big items on the agenda: An important rate decision and forecast of what’s ahead, combined with a healthy dose of political intrigue uncommon for central bank policymakers.

On the monetary side, the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday will release its ruling on where it will set the overnight borrowing rate. Along with that, officials will sketch their outlook for what’s ahead for rates on the closely followed “dot plot” grid.

Politically, there will be one new Fed governor, President Donald Trump’s appointee Stephen Miran, who almost certainly will dissent from the widely expected decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point, opting for an even bigger cut. Others may vote against the move as well, and there even could be a vote against the reduction as officials weigh softening in the labor market against worries of tariff-induced inflation.

So while the rate decision is fairly pretty much in the bag, what happens from there is anybody’s guess.

“The goals of the Fed’s dual mandate are in ‘tension’ and are likely to become more so going forward,” said John Velis, Americas strategist at BNY. “Add in the growing politicization of the Fed, and things are getting complicated for the central bank.”

Push for a big cut

The two-day meeting kicked off Tuesday with the swearing in of new Governor Stephen Miran, the Council of Economic Advisers’ chair and staunch Fed critic. The Senate on Monday confirmed Miran, who will serve out the remainder of former Adriana Kugler’s term, which runs through January.

Though he has not stated explicitly where he will vote, Miran is expected to buck the committee’s decision to lower incrementally. Trump on Monday again urged the committee and Chair Jerome Powell to lower aggressively, saying in a social media post that the FOMC “MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN [Powell] HAD IN MIND.”

In a CNBC interview Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent encouraged the Fed to provide a “fulsome” cut.

“President Trump’s very sophisticated economically, and I think he has been right at almost every turn,” he said. “The problem has been that the Fed has been behind the curve. We’re hoping they will start catching up in a rather fulsome way.”

Fed watchers expect Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, also could dissent in favor of a larger move, while Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and perhaps St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem might opt to favor no cut, though nothing is certain.

Regardless of the White House’s demands and whatever fissures there are on the FOMC, markets are betting heavily that the Fed will stick to the quarter-point, or 25 basis point, reduction from the current target range of 4.25%-4.5%. From there, traders are assigning a better than 70% chance of cuts in both October and December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, which gauges rate cut probabilities using 30-day fed funds futures contract prices.

“The dissents would highlight the splits emerging on the committee, but still leave a much larger center group that agrees that it is time to start the recalibration process by cutting 25 [basis points] in September,” wrote Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI.

That pace may not be enough to satisfy Trump, who in addition to getting Miran confirmed has been pushing for the ouster of Governor Lisa Cook and has indicated he will replace Powell as chair when his term expires in May 2026.

Focus on Powell

However, it follows the expectation of most economists.

“The key question for the September FOMC meeting is whether the committee will signal that this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts,” Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle said in a note. “We expect the statement to acknowledge the softening in the labor market but do not expect a change to the policy guidance or a nod to an October cut. However, Chair Powell might hint softly in that direction in his press conference.”

Mericle expects the dot plot to signal two rather than three cuts “though by a narrow margin.”

Indeed, Powell’s choice of words at the post-meeting parley with reporters often is more important than the FOMC statement. Along with the statement and dot plot release, officials will update their forecasts for gross domestic product, unemployment and inflation.

At his Jackson Hole, Wyoming speech in August, Powell struck a slightly dovish tone, indicating it’s likely policy changes are ahead while not quantifying how aggressive he thinks those moves should be.

“I think he sounds like he did in Jackson Hole, where for the first time he said the data dependency that drives our decision making has changed significantly, and we need to defend our full employment mandate more than we need to defend our inflation mandate,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management. “The tone is going to be very pragmatic, but more dovish than hawkish.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/16/fed-interest-rate-decision-preview.html

UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations

UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations

The post UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US and the UK are now ready to declare a closer cooperation on crypto deals, and these include stablecoins. The move follows a high-level meeting between UK chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent in London. UK Seeks Closer US Ties on Crypto Cooperation as Trump Pushes Industry Growth According to a Financial Times report, the US-UK talks focused heavily on cooperation regarding regulatory frameworks for crypto and capital markets. Industry figures from Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays were present at the discussions. Officials said the meeting underscored the “huge opportunity” for Britain regarding digital assets as the Trump administration continues to express support for the sector. That momentum is evident in a move by the US government to issue GDP data on blockchain. It shows Washington’s push to include blockchain into its core economic reporting. The agreement was organized swiftly after crypto industry groups urged the UK government to include blockchain and stablecoins in any deal with the US. The request was made ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain. The push reflects growing concern that UK firms are falling behind American rivals due to cautious regulation. British officials stressed that closer regulatory alignment would give UK companies better access to the world’s deepest capital markets. Reeves said crypto cooperation could also draw greater US investment into the UK, at a time when several London-listed firms are moving to US exchanges for higher valuations. Crypto firms in Britain fear that hesitation is stalling innovation and driving talent overseas. UK Looks to Test Crypto and Blockchain Projects With the US The meeting also explored developing joint digital securities sandboxes to test blockchain use in finance. This idea had been proposed earlier by US Securities and Exchange commissioner Hester Peirce. A shared…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 04:56
Portal To Bitcoin: PTB Emerges As The Key To Revolutionize BTC Exposure – See Why

Portal To Bitcoin: PTB Emerges As The Key To Revolutionize BTC Exposure – See Why

Bitcoin has long been celebrated as the digital gold, a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, and a reliable store of value. Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) is being recognized as one of the most transformative innovations in the crypto space. By serving as a direct gateway to Bitcoin’s liquidity, PTB bridges gaps that have long limited adoption and accessibility. Why Portal To Bitcoin Is A True Revolution Investor in crypto and blockchain, BATMAN, has identified Portal To Bitcoin as a transformative force in the crypto landscape. PTB is a decentralized protocol that is fundamentally changing the BTC exposure dynamic. According to the BATMAN post on X, PTB is a game changer, and it’s the essential key to unlocking a new era for BTC and the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Related Reading: Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund’s Indirect Bitcoin Exposure Reaches Over $860M The expert asserts that PTB allows seamless connection of Bitcoin to DeFi by providing a suite of products, making it more liquid and accessible than ever before. The protocol operates on a trust-minimized model, where there are no custodians, no wrapped tokens, only pure trust, and minimized access with Bitcoin. Meanwhile, this will enable every player to use their Bitcoin globally, without having to rely on gatekeepers or centralized entities. BATMAN concludes that this is what the ethos of BTC has always been about: permissions, trustless, and decentralized finance. Thus, any product that improves BTC utility in a way that respects its foundational principles should be welcomed. Diversification Beyond Land And Real Estate While the exposure to Bitcoin is being revolutionized around the world, financial analyst Gichuki Kahome has made a compelling case for including BTC in a diversified investment portfolio, specifically for Kenyan investors. Kahome advises allocating a 5-10% portion of a portfolio to BTC, viewing the flagship asset not as a speculative gamble but as a strategic long-term holding. Related Reading: Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near The advisor’s perspective is based on the idea that BTC offers low correlation with traditional investments such as land and real estate, making it an ideal tool for better diversification. Kahome noted that BTC has averaged an astonishing 82% annual return in the last 10 years. While performance is not a guarantee of future results, he anticipates that Bitcoin will continue to deliver strong returns, with an expected average of 30% per annum in the next decade. Furthermore, the expert has underscored Bitcoin’s financial prowess. According to the expert, BTC is a superior hedge against the weakening of fiat currencies, particularly mentioning the Kenyan Shilling (KES) and the US Dollar (USD). He further states that BTC is digital gold, and it is a better store of value than gold itself. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/17 05:00
UNDP to Launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025

UNDP to Launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025

UNDP to launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025, offering tech training to public institutions for transparent and inclusive governance. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is preparing to launch the Government Blockchain Academy in 2025. The intended new initiative will assist the public sector in improving its knowledge and use of blockchain, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, […] The post UNDP to Launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 05:00
