Fed Interest Rate Decision Today – 25bps Cut Expected

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/17 20:28
Union
U$0.013201-18.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0871-1.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001851-1.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00584-1.51%
Tom Lee Says Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NASDAQ 100 Are Set to Soar After Fed Rate Cuts

The post Fed Interest Rate Decision Today – 25bps Cut Expected appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to make its first rate cut of 2025 today. The expected 25-basis-point cut is not a surprise, but what matters more is how many cuts will follow.

The Fed now faces a tough job easing pressure on the weak job market while keeping inflation in check and handling political pressure from Washington.

First Step in the Rate-Cut Cycle

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points today, with a 96% chance according to CME FedWatch. Some analysts even see a bigger 50-point cut as possible.

Looking ahead, markets expect six more cuts — three in 2025 and three in 2026. Investors are waiting for the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) to confirm this path. The SEP will show how policymakers view the economy and the pace of rate cuts.

If the Fed follows the expected plan, stocks could stay supported. But any change in the outlook may shake market confidence.

Why Powell’s Words Matter

Beyond the rate cut, all eyes are on Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. His words could shape market sentiment as much as the decision itself. If Powell highlights persistent inflation risks, investors may scale back hopes for rapid cuts. 

But if his tone aligns with market expectations, it could reassure traders that the Fed is committed to supporting growth without losing control of inflation.

Stocks Rally, Crypto Lags

Today’s cut marks the beginning of a new chapter for U.S. monetary policy. But with uncertainty around inflation, jobs, and geopolitics, the path ahead is anything but clear.

Even so, stocks have been climbing as investors bet on easier money conditions. But crypto hasn’t shared the same upside. 

Since August, Bitcoin has slipped from $124K to below $112K. Even with looser liquidity, fresh money hasn’t flowed into digital assets as quickly. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Partager
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,492.75+0.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Partager
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01915+16.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion