Fed is studying tokenization, smart contracts, and AI in payments, says Governor Waller

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:08
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01929+0.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+0.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23932-5.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022345+5.82%
Edge
EDGE$0.6426+24.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1176+1.81%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005224-22.15%

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Reserve is researching tokenization, smart contracts, and AI to further modernize the payment system.
  • Stablecoins and recent legislation like the GENIUS Act are shaping the future of payments and dollar internationalization.

The Federal Reserve is studying cutting-edge innovations, including tokenization, smart contracts, and artificial intelligence, to see how their payment systems might benefit from these technologies, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said today at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025.

Waller noted that bank regulators are collaborating with industry leaders to learn about emerging technologies as well as assess how they could improve payments. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with innovators, especially as the traditional financial sector overlaps more with digital assets and crypto.

On stablecoins, Waller said they could enhance the dollar’s international role and improve retail and cross-border transactions. The enactment of the GENIUS Act, the landmark legislation that sets the legal standards for stablecoin issuance in the US, is a key development in the payment stablecoin market, he stated.

As far as AI tech is concerned, Waller said the payments sector has been utilizing machine learning for fraud detection, money laundering prevention, and payment trend prediction since 1990. A number of developments in large language models and generative AI have further improved fraud detection and payment reconciliation.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fed-payment-system-innovation/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005178+3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.23%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.56%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003568+0.67%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12675-0.17%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars