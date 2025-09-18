Fed Makes First Rate Cut This Year as Jobs Data Shows Weakening Trend

  • The Fed lowers interest rates by 25 bps to 4.00%-4.25% in response to weak U.S. job growth.
  • Powell’s upcoming speech will guide expectations on future rate cuts.
  • Fed Governor Miran dissented, advocating for a 50 bps cut.
  • U.S. added just 22,000 jobs in August, pointing to a softening labor market.

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in line with market expectations, marking its first rate cut of the year. This decision, which lowers the federal funds rate to a range of 4.00%–4.25%, comes amid growing concerns about a weakening labor market.

Following months of holding rates steady, the Fed is now responding to signs of economic softening. Market participants are closely awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for further guidance on whether the central bank is adopting a more dovish stance and if additional rate cuts are likely in the near future.

Fed’s First Rate Cut Amid Weak Job Market Data

The Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points follows a series of disappointing jobs reports, indicating a slowdown in the U.S. labor market. In August, job growth was much weaker than expected, with only 22,000 jobs added, well below the anticipated 170,000.

The unemployment rate also rose to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021. Despite inflation still exceeding the Fed’s 2% target, these labor market challenges prompted the Fed to act cautiously with a 25 bps reduction.

Before the rate cut, some experts speculated that the Fed might opt for a larger 50 bps cut, given the softness in employment data. However, the committee ultimately settled on the 25 bps reduction, which aligns with market expectations. This cautious approach suggests that while the Fed acknowledges the potential risks to economic growth, it is also wary of inflationary pressures that may resurface if rates are cut too aggressively.

Dissenting Opinion Within the Fed

Although the Fed’s decision was largely unanimous, not all officials were in agreement. Stephen Miran, a newly appointed member of the Federal Reserve Board and a Trump appointee, dissented, advocating for a 50 bps cut instead of 25 bps.

His dissent underscores a division within the Fed regarding the speed and scale of rate cuts. Miran’s position adds a layer of complexity to the Fed’s policy direction, as it raises questions about how aggressively the central bank should respond to the softening job market without stoking inflation further.

Despite Miran’s dissent, the broader consensus among Fed officials seems to be that a more gradual approach is necessary. This 25 bps rate cut is seen as a first step, and attention will now shift to Powell’s speech for further indications of the Fed’s future course of action.

Powell’s Speech to Provide Clarity on Future Rate Cuts

Following today’s rate cut, the focus now turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, which will provide key insights into the central bank’s outlook for the remainder of the year. Market participants are eager to learn whether Powell’s tone will signal a more dovish stance, suggesting that further rate cuts could be on the horizon.

Some analysts anticipate additional cuts before the end of the year, while others remain uncertain about the pace of future reductions.

As the crypto market and broader financial sectors closely monitor Powell’s comments, the Fed Chair’s speech will likely offer clues on whether the committee is prepared to make further rate cuts in response to economic conditions. Any signals of a more dovish approach could lead to increased expectations for further reductions, influencing market sentiment in the coming months.

The Bigger Picture: Economic Risks and Inflation

The decision to lower interest rates comes amidst a complex economic backdrop. While the labor market shows signs of weakness, inflation remains a concern. Consumer prices increased by 2.9% in August, while core inflation, which excludes more volatile items, held steady at 3.1%.

Though inflation has cooled from its peak in 2022, it still remains above the Fed’s target. This creates a delicate balancing act for the central bank, as it seeks to support growth through rate cuts while avoiding a resurgence of inflation.

With the labor market showing signs of strain, the Fed’s decision to lower rates is intended to support economic activity. However, policymakers are cautious about making too aggressive a move, given the risk that inflation could pick up again. The rate cut is a response to current economic conditions, but the Fed’s future actions will depend on how the labor market and inflation evolve over the coming months.

In the meantime, the financial markets will be looking to Powell’s speech for any further guidance on the Fed’s stance, especially as the central bank navigates these economic uncertainties.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
