Fed Meeting Minutes Highlight Ongoing Inflation Concerns, Uncertainty

2025/08/21 12:38
Key Points:
  • Federal Reserve highlights inflation and trade uncertainty in July meeting notes.
  • Polymarket data shows a 68% chance for a 25 bp rate cut in September.
  • Mixed market reactions with volatility in risk assets following the notes release.

The Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes indicate heightened uncertainty due to trade tensions, affecting expectations for interest rate cuts with implications for financial markets.

Markets show reduced likelihoods for rate cuts; crypto assets like BTC and ETH experience volatility, reflecting ongoing monetary policy impacts.

Fed Signals Minimal Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Woes

The Federal Reserve’s recent announcement from the July meeting minutes cited rising uncertainties, largely attributed to ongoing trade tensions and revised payroll figures. With only two policymakers supporting a rate cut, the focus remains on fighting inflation. Given the trade tensions, these factors fuel economic caution. The probability has shifted as Polymarket data suggests a 68% chance for a 25 basis point rate cut in September, dropping significant expectations for a larger cut. Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman dissented, reflecting their concerns about potential labor market downturns. As quoted, “Regarding upside risks to inflation, participants pointed to the uncertain effects of tariffs and the possibility of inflation expectations becoming unanchored,” said Christopher Waller Federal Reserve Minutes. No major U.S. crypto key opinion leaders have remarked publicly on these minutes, although this policy pause signals potential adjustments in risk asset valuations.

Crypto Markets React to Inflation and Trade Tensions

Crypto Markets React to Inflation and Trade Tensions

Did you know? In October 2019, a similar FOMC split over trade tensions led to increased volatility in both crypto and equity markets, enhancing the attractiveness of safe-haven assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $114,011.50 with a market cap of formatNumber(2269886268108, 2). It maintains a 58.70% market dominance, despite a 7-day decline of 7.49%. The volume reached $66,275,648,578, marking an 8.65% downturn CoinMarketCap.

bitcoin-daily-chart-2892

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:34 UTC on August 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team indicates that current trade and inflation uncertainties could delay policy responses, affecting financial markets. Historically, macro pressures on rate decisions have impacted crypto market flows, causing volatility spikes across high-beta assets. The Coincu research team indicates that current trade and inflation uncertainties could delay policy responses, affecting financial markets.

