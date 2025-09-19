Analysts warn that failure of Bitcoin price to close above $117,200, despite the Fed rate cut, could trigger a correction toward $105K. The post Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells appeared first on Coinspeaker.Analysts warn that failure of Bitcoin price to close above $117,200, despite the Fed rate cut, could trigger a correction toward $105K. The post Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/19 17:36
SphereX
HERE$0.000259--%

Bitcoin BTC $116 887 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.33 T Vol. 24h: $36.35 B price hasn’t shown much movement following the 25 bps Fed rate cut this week, and continues to flirt with $116,000 level. All eyes are on the $3.5 billion Bitcoin options expiry today, which could set the stage for the next price action. Analysts believe that BTC could see one more dip before its next leg of rally begins.

Bitcoin Price Faces Strong Rejection at $117K

Following Jerome Powell’s monetary policy pivot with interest rate cuts this week, BTC volatility has remained subdued as the crypto flirts in the $115K-$117K range. Popular crypto analyst Rekt Capital noted that it is important for the Bitcoin price to give a daily close above $117,200.

Following this, BTC can rally further to $120,000 levels, setting the stage for the next leg of the rally. However, failure to close above $117,200 could lead to a sharp BTC correction, all the way to $105K, as per the chart below.

Blackchain analytics firm Glassnode noted that it is important for Bitcoin price to hold $115,200 levels, to prevent further downside. It noted that 95% of its current circulating supply is currently in profit.

The derivatives market reflects strong activity, as futures show signs of short squeezes while options open interest has reached a record 500,000 BTC ahead of the September 26 expiry. Thus, it noted that if BTC fails to $115,200, it would open the gates for a correction to $105,500.

$3.5 Billion in Bitcoin Options Expire Today

The Bitcoin options expiry on Sept. 19 is one of the largest in history, with 30,000 BTC options worth $3.53 billion set to expire on Deribit.

$3.5 billion in Bitcoin options expiring | Source: Deribit

$3.5 billion in Bitcoin options expiring | Source: Deribit

Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of the expiry. The overall put-call ratio stands at 1.23, reflecting bearish positioning as traders hedge after the recent market rally. However, in the past 24 hours, the ratio dropped to 0.77, with call volume exceeding 22,300 compared to 17,250 puts.

The max pain price is calculated at $114,000, well below Bitcoin’s current levels, with puts heavily concentrated around the $100,000–$108,000 strike range. Analysts warn that traders may attempt to steer prices closer to the max pain point during settlement.

next

The post Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,322.51-0.67%
Boom
BOOM$0.009171-0.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04453+0.58%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Partager
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.68%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14014+5.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001881-2.03%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Partager
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04465-6.88%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003422-2.47%
KIND
KIND$0.00614-14.19%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE