Fed Rate Cut Optimism for September Continues to Fade

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 07:25
Threshold
T$0.01585-2.58%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03912-5.18%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.388-5.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021826-2.90%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.06905+1.51%

Multiple prediction markets show a growing belief that the Federal Reserve won’t cut US interest rates next month. Recent FOMC notes led to diminished hopes, but faith in a cut is still the majority position.

Moreover, a few economic signals are sparking fears that these cuts might not improve short-term prospects. This is a very uncertain situation, and it’s difficult to see how crypto could react.

Crypto’s View on Rate Cuts

As President Trump keeps repeatedly pushing Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut US interest rates, the crypto industry is losing its hope that they’ll happen any time soon.

Yesterday, the FOMC released the minutes of its July meeting, and the community anticipated that tariff woes had substantially changed the Fed’s position.

The minutes revealed that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left rates unchanged at 4.25%–4.5% in July. However, Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman opposed the decision, favoring a 25 basis point cut instead.”

The next opportunity is 27 days away, and prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi are both reporting diminished hopes of a September cut. Believers still represent a majority, but it’s becoming quite a slim one.

September Rate Cut OddsSeptember Rate Cut Odds. Source: Polymarket

The Big Picture for America’s Economy

So, what does this mean for crypto? Although the industry has spent most of the year hoping for rate cuts, markets have moved on and diminished their expectations several times.

However, with US stocks opening in the red today, this situation might be different.

Discouraging economic signals like this month’s US Jobs Report have fueled fears of a recession, but nothing substantial has materialized yet.

Ironically, increasing economic uncertainty may actually impede the Fed’s available toolkit for fixing potential crises. That is to say, the situation is so unsteady that Powell’s future rate cuts might not help matters:

This situation is highly uncertain, and it’s impossible to predict how US policy, global markets, and crypto can intersect. Several scenarios are possible: AI turmoil could precipitate larger problems, the situation could improve, crypto could outperform TradFi markets, or unexpected things could happen. It’s all very fluid.

One thing seems more steady, though: the crypto industry isn’t pinning its economic hopes on an impending rate cut. If it happens, it’ll be influential, but optimism is low and declining.

The post Fed Rate Cut Optimism for September Continues to Fade appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/fed-rate-cuts-september-crypto-odds/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4782-1.64%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01913-3.23%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager
Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Major Asian economies step on the stablecoin throttle, India’s reconsiders punitive crypto tax, and more. Major Asian economies are accelerating their stablecoin initiatives, with notable moves from Japan and China over the past week.Japans top financial regulator is reportedly preparing to approve the countrys first yen-pegged stablecoin within the year. The token, issued by fintech startup JPYC, will be backed by liquid assets such as government bonds. According to finance outlet Nikkei, JPYC is expected to register as a money-transfer business this month and aims to issue 1 trillion yen (about $6.81 billion) worth of stablecoins over the next three years.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082-3.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335-5.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:00
Partager
Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

TLDR Chainlink becomes the first oracle network to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications. The new certifications validate Chainlink’s compliance with international security and operational standards. Chainlink now offers secure solutions for decentralized finance and financial institutions. Chainlink’s compliance strengthens its partnerships with major financial institutions like UBS and SWIFT. Chainlink announced a significant [...] The post Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wink
LIKE$0.011932+1.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.16532+3.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-2.97%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/22 07:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Pennsylvania Bill Seeks to Ban Public Officials From Holding Bitcoin

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?