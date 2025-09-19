Fed Rate Cut Pumps BTC and Bitcoin Hyper Presale

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 05:54
1
1$0.016999+1,599.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,279.39+0.88%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31908+2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08825+0.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1337+2.60%

The US Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates by 25 bps. It’s anticipated to push investors toward riskier assets, and thus fuel a $BTC rally.

But as adoption for $BTC grows, the network’s limitations – like steep fees and low speeds – will only become more obvious.

Thankfully, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is preparing to fix them – it’s no wonder that it has nearly raised $17M on presale.

Fed Rate Cut Might Redirect $7.4T Money Market Funds to $BTC

With over $7.4T in money markets, the Fed’s rate cut could help move these funds into $BTC – especially now that exposure to the crypto leader is easier through spot Bitcoin ETFs and treasury proxies.

Source: FRED

Fed Chair Powell also signaled that two more rate cuts might occur before this year’s end, citing ongoing concerns over the US labor market. In return, it could boost momentum for the #1 crypto even further.

And that’s not all. Macro Strategist Octavio (Tavi) Costa suggests the US dollar may be breaking down from a 14-year support level. With the potential of a much weaker dollar ahead, the bull case for risk assets like $BTC is anticipated to strengthen.

Source: X Octavio (Tavi) Costa

As $BTC adoption likely accelerates under these conditions, Bitcoin Hyper could be precisely what’s needed to keep the network functional amid surging demand.

Bitcoin Hyper to Solve Bitcoin’s Scalability Crisis

Bitcoin Hyper is a pioneering Layer 2 (L2) solution designed to address the Bitcoin network’s most significant pain points: slow scalability, transaction speed, and steep fees.

Right now, Bitcoin can only facilitate 10.73 transactions per second (tps). In comparison, Ethereum can handle over double the workload at 23.82 tps.

Bitcoin’s max throughput of 13.2 tps is also 78.83% lower than Ethereum’s 62.34 tps. Because it can only process a limited number of transactions, it’s no stranger to becoming congested during peak demand.

When this happens, users often bid higher fees, which delays smaller transactions and makes the network pricey for everyday transactions.

For instance, Bitcoin transaction fees spiked above $8 during peak demand in November 2024. This surge came as $BTC hit $87K for the first time, driven by the so-called ‘Trump Pump,’ when the US presidential election sparked fresh optimism among crypto traders.

Source: BitInfoCharts

Bitcoin’s gas fees have since leveled out, now averaging at just $1.4. Still, they remain much higher than other blockchains, like Solana, where fees typically range between $0.0024 and $0.048 per transaction.

Bitcoin Hyper strives to make the Bitcoin network comparably fast. By leveraging the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), developers will be able to build on the network while handling thousands of transactions per second (tps).

The L2 will also utilize a Canonical Bridge, allowing you to deposit $BTC on the Bitcoin mainnet and mint its equivalent on the Hyper ecosystem.

Source: Bitcoin Hyper

The bridge means you can unlock faster, cheaper transactions as you move assets between other chains. Think of it as a direct, secure pathway for cross-chain transfers without intermediaries.

But to enjoy the lowest gas fees, plus staking rewards (currently at a 69% APY), and governance rights, you’ll need to scoop up some $HYPER, its native token.

Buying $HYPER will also help boost the L2’s sustainability, as 30% of its total token supply is earmarked for development.

Taking that into consideration, it’s no surprise that $HYPER has already attracted $16.6M on presale, despite one coin costing just $0.012935.

Check out the Bitcoin Hyper whitepaper for more information.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/fed-rate-cut-pumps-btc-and-bitcoin-hyper

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447-2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0836--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
Partager
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002592+12.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756+3.59%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Partager
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Xterio
XTER$0.0995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.94%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options