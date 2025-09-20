The post Fed Reforms, Not Rate Cuts, Will Benefit Cannabis Industry, Say CEOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve building in Washington DC superimposed on a twenty dollar bill and a grunge texture background getty The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by a quarter point may be good news for the economy. But for cannabis CEOs operating in a fragmented, still federally illegal market, one where mom-and-pop shops are forced to operate as cash-only enterprises while still paying exorbitant taxes thanks to 280E, the verdict is mixed. Anthony Coniglio, CEO of NewLake Capital Partners, a Connecticut-based cannabis real estate firm, expresses cautious optimism. Although he says the news is encouraging, much will depend on how much further the central bank decides to cut rates. Early news reports suggest two more reductions may come this year. “Many operators have a 12 to 14% cost of debt, so a 25-basis point reduction is only a fraction of savings, but it could be a welcome boost to cash flow,” Coniglio explains. There are other ways it could alleviate headaches for cannabis operators/professionals. “Beyond the direct impact to cash flows, an easing cycle could boost interest in risk assets such as cannabis debt and equities,” continues Coniglio. “With a wall of refinancing coming in 2026 and 2027, increased interest in cannabis debt would be a welcome development. But let’s not confuse macro tailwinds with meaningful change. Without rescheduling, 280E relief and banking reform, capital will remain cautious and growth constrained.” Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial, a Colorado-based cannabis banking services provider, echoes Coniglio’s sentiment. Although the tax cuts may have positive reverberations across the economy, that likely won’t be the case for the cannabis space. “The Fed’s decision to cut interest rates will ripple across the economy, lowering borrowing costs and stimulating investment,” said Mendez. “For the cannabis sector, however, the benefits remain limited. While most… The post Fed Reforms, Not Rate Cuts, Will Benefit Cannabis Industry, Say CEOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve building in Washington DC superimposed on a twenty dollar bill and a grunge texture background getty The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by a quarter point may be good news for the economy. But for cannabis CEOs operating in a fragmented, still federally illegal market, one where mom-and-pop shops are forced to operate as cash-only enterprises while still paying exorbitant taxes thanks to 280E, the verdict is mixed. Anthony Coniglio, CEO of NewLake Capital Partners, a Connecticut-based cannabis real estate firm, expresses cautious optimism. Although he says the news is encouraging, much will depend on how much further the central bank decides to cut rates. Early news reports suggest two more reductions may come this year. “Many operators have a 12 to 14% cost of debt, so a 25-basis point reduction is only a fraction of savings, but it could be a welcome boost to cash flow,” Coniglio explains. There are other ways it could alleviate headaches for cannabis operators/professionals. “Beyond the direct impact to cash flows, an easing cycle could boost interest in risk assets such as cannabis debt and equities,” continues Coniglio. “With a wall of refinancing coming in 2026 and 2027, increased interest in cannabis debt would be a welcome development. But let’s not confuse macro tailwinds with meaningful change. Without rescheduling, 280E relief and banking reform, capital will remain cautious and growth constrained.” Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial, a Colorado-based cannabis banking services provider, echoes Coniglio’s sentiment. Although the tax cuts may have positive reverberations across the economy, that likely won’t be the case for the cannabis space. “The Fed’s decision to cut interest rates will ripple across the economy, lowering borrowing costs and stimulating investment,” said Mendez. “For the cannabis sector, however, the benefits remain limited. While most…

Fed Reforms, Not Rate Cuts, Will Benefit Cannabis Industry, Say CEOs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 05:31
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.0633-2.25%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0018429-6.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08471-3.74%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0013511+3.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001834-5.36%

The Federal Reserve building in Washington DC superimposed on a twenty dollar bill and a grunge texture background

getty

The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by a quarter point may be good news for the economy. But for cannabis CEOs operating in a fragmented, still federally illegal market, one where mom-and-pop shops are forced to operate as cash-only enterprises while still paying exorbitant taxes thanks to 280E, the verdict is mixed.

Anthony Coniglio, CEO of NewLake Capital Partners, a Connecticut-based cannabis real estate firm, expresses cautious optimism. Although he says the news is encouraging, much will depend on how much further the central bank decides to cut rates. Early news reports suggest two more reductions may come this year.

“Many operators have a 12 to 14% cost of debt, so a 25-basis point reduction is only a fraction of savings, but it could be a welcome boost to cash flow,” Coniglio explains.

There are other ways it could alleviate headaches for cannabis operators/professionals.

“Beyond the direct impact to cash flows, an easing cycle could boost interest in risk assets such as cannabis debt and equities,” continues Coniglio. “With a wall of refinancing coming in 2026 and 2027, increased interest in cannabis debt would be a welcome development. But let’s not confuse macro tailwinds with meaningful change. Without rescheduling, 280E relief and banking reform, capital will remain cautious and growth constrained.”

Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial, a Colorado-based cannabis banking services provider, echoes Coniglio’s sentiment. Although the tax cuts may have positive reverberations across the economy, that likely won’t be the case for the cannabis space.

“The Fed’s decision to cut interest rates will ripple across the economy, lowering borrowing costs and stimulating investment,” said Mendez. “For the cannabis sector, however, the benefits remain limited. While most industries can more readily take advantage of improved lending conditions, cannabis operators continue to face barriers that restrict growth, efficiency and capital formation.”

For Mendez, the real obstacles are the lack of federal reforms, particularly the absence of cannabis banking legislation and the punitive tax burden imposed by 280E. Both place cannabis companies at an unfair disadvantage compared to other industries.

“It’s time for Congress to act,” adds Mendez. “Aligning cannabis banking with the broader financial framework will strengthen this growing sector, provide greater economic stability, enhance public safety and expand access to legitimate financial services.”

Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis, an East Coast multistate operator, agrees but also notes that cannabis reclassification will be far more “consequential” than a quarter-point rate cut.

“Rescheduling or legalization would open access to banking, reduce the crushing tax load, and finally allow companies like Ethos to compete on a level playing field,” said Washington. “Until then, the challenges we face remain systemic — and only federal action can solve them.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/irisdorbian/2025/09/19/fed-reforms-not-rate-cuts-will-benefit-cannabis-industry-say-ceos/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin ETF Sees Strong Debut, But Rex-Osprey Is Already Plotting a Riskier DOJE Fund

Dogecoin ETF Sees Strong Debut, But Rex-Osprey Is Already Plotting a Riskier DOJE Fund

Rex-Osprey has filed for a riskier ETF that grants investors leveraged exposure to its existing Dogecoin fund, DOJE, which debuted Thursday.
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
REVOX
REX$0.039938-19.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 04:40
Partager
Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Prominent analyst Cheeky Crypto (203,000 followers on YouTube) set out to verify a fast-spreading claim that XRP’s circulating supply could “vanish overnight,” and his conclusion is more nuanced than the headline suggests: nothing in the ledger disappears, but the amount of XRP that is truly liquid could be far smaller than most dashboards imply—small enough, in his view, to set the stage for an abrupt liquidity squeeze if demand spikes. XRP Supply Shock? The video opens with the host acknowledging his own skepticism—“I woke up to a rumor that XRP supply could vanish overnight. Sounds crazy, right?”—before committing to test the thesis rather than dismiss it. He frames the exercise as an attempt to reconcile a long-standing critique (“XRP’s supply is too large for high prices”) with a rival view taking hold among prominent community voices: that much of the supply counted as “circulating” is effectively unavailable to trade. His first step is a straightforward data check. Pulling public figures, he finds CoinMarketCap showing roughly 59.6 billion XRP as circulating, while XRPScan reports about 64.7 billion. The divergence prompts what becomes the video’s key methodological point: different sources count “circulating” differently. Related Reading: Analyst Sounds Major XRP Warning: Last Chance To Get In As Accumulation Balloons As he explains it, the higher on-ledger number likely includes balances that aggregators exclude or treat as restricted, most notably Ripple’s programmatic escrow. He highlights that Ripple still “holds a chunk of XRP in escrow, about 35.3 billion XRP locked up across multiple wallets, with a nominal schedule of up to 1 billion released per month and unused portions commonly re-escrowed. Those coins exist and are accounted for on-ledger, but “they aren’t actually sitting on exchanges” and are not immediately available to buyers. In his words, “for all intents and purposes, that escrow stash is effectively off of the market.” From there, the analysis moves from headline “circulating supply” to the subtler concept of effective float. Beyond escrow, he argues that large strategic holders—banks, fintechs, or other whales—may sit on material balances without supplying order books. When you strip out escrow and these non-selling stashes, he says, “the effective circulating supply… is actually way smaller than the 59 or even 64 billion figure.” He cites community estimates in the “20 or 30 billion” range for what might be truly liquid at any given moment, while emphasizing that nobody has a precise number. That effective-float framing underpins the crux of his thesis: a potential supply shock if demand accelerates faster than fresh sell-side supply appears. “Price is a dance between supply and demand,” he says; if institutional or sovereign-scale users suddenly need XRP and “the market finds that there isn’t enough XRP readily available,” order books could thin out and prices could “shoot on up, sometimes violently.” His phrase “circulating supply could collapse overnight” is presented not as a claim that tokens are destroyed or removed from the ledger, but as a market-structure scenario in which available inventory to sell dries up quickly because holders won’t part with it. How Could The XRP Supply Shock Happen? On the demand side, he anchors the hypothetical to tokenization. He points to the “very early stages of something huge in finance”—on-chain tokenization of debt, stablecoins, CBDCs and even gold—and argues the XRP Ledger aims to be “the settlement layer” for those assets.He references Ripple CTO David Schwartz’s earlier comments about an XRPL pivot toward tokenized assets and notes that an institutional research shop (Bitwise) has framed XRP as a way to play the tokenization theme. In his construction, if “trillions of dollars in value” begin settling across XRPL rails, working inventories of XRP for bridging, liquidity and settlement could rise sharply, tightening effective float. Related Reading: XRP Bearish Signal: Whales Offload $486 Million In Asset To illustrate, he offers two analogies. First, the “concert tickets” model: you think there are 100,000 tickets (100B supply), but 50,000 are held by the promoter (escrow) and 30,000 by corporate buyers (whales), leaving only 20,000 for the public; if a million people want in, prices explode. Second, a comparison to Bitcoin’s halving: while XRP has no programmatic halving, he proposes that a sudden adoption wave could function like a de facto halving of available supply—“XRP’s version of a halving could actually be the adoption event.” He also updates the narrative context that long dogged XRP. Once derided for “too much supply,” he argues the script has “totally flipped.” He cites the current cycle’s optics—“XRP is sitting above $3 with a market cap north of around $180 billion”—as evidence that raw supply counts did not cap price as tightly as critics claimed, and as a backdrop for why a scarcity narrative is gaining traction. Still, he declines to publish targets or timelines, repeatedly stressing uncertainty and risk. “I’m not a financial adviser… cryptocurrencies are highly volatile,” he reminds viewers, adding that tokenization could take off “on some other platform,” unfold more slowly than enthusiasts expect, or fail to get to “sudden shock” scale. The verdict he offers is deliberately bound. The theory that “XRP supply could vanish overnight” is imprecise on its face; the ledger will not erase coins. But after examining dashboard methodologies, escrow mechanics and the behavior of large holders, he concludes that the effective float could be meaningfully smaller than headline supply figures, and that a fast-developing tokenization use case could, under the right conditions, stress that float. “Overnight is a dramatic way to put it,” he concedes. “The change could actually be very sudden when it comes.” At press time, XRP traded at $3.0198. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
1
1$0.008112-28.84%
MemeCore
M$2.30169-9.64%
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.29%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/18 11:00
Partager
US crypto tsar David Sacks denies overstaying his job amid Warren scrutiny

US crypto tsar David Sacks denies overstaying his job amid Warren scrutiny

A total of 167 workdays have passed since Trump’s inauguration — though David Sacks’ team reportedly insists he has been cautious not to exceed his limit. A spokesperson for US AI and crypto czar David Sacks has refuted the idea that he may have breached his 130-day limit as a special government employee, following scrutiny from several US lawmakers.The spokesperson for Sacks told CNBC on Wednesday that he carefully manages his SGE days to ensure that he stays under the limit and that those days don’t have to be in a row.It comes after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and other US lawmakers questioned whether Sacks exceeded the number of days under his short-term federal appointment. Read more
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-3.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-3.68%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin ETF Sees Strong Debut, But Rex-Osprey Is Already Plotting a Riskier DOJE Fund

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

US crypto tsar David Sacks denies overstaying his job amid Warren scrutiny

W token spikes 20% after Wormhole announces new upgrade

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives