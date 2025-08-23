While traditional markets seek new momentum, Ethereum confirms its central role in the digital financial ecosystem. This Friday, ETH crossed a historic threshold at 4,880 dollars, surpassing its 2021 record. This symbolic peak is part of a global crypto market rally, driven by a more accommodative tone from the Fed and renewed interest from institutional investors. The event marks a strategic turning point for Ethereum, now seen not merely as a speculative asset but as a pillar of future financial infrastructures.

L’article Fed Signals Boost Risk Assets, ETH Leads The Charge est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.