Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

Par : PANews
2025/09/18 06:59
Moonveil
MORE$0.08784-0.01%
MAY
MAY$0.04331-0.23%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12643-0.10%

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos stated that the Federal Reserve approved a 25 basis point interest rate cut on Wednesday, the first in nine months. Officials believe that recent labor market weakness has outweighed the headwinds posed by recurrent inflation. Slightly over half of officials expect at least two more rate cuts this year, suggesting the possibility of consecutive action at the remaining two meetings in October and December. This summary of economic forecasts suggests a shift in policy stance toward broader concerns about cracks in the job market—an environment complicated by significant policy adjustments that have made economic trends increasingly difficult to predict.

Forecasts suggest that future policy decisions could be even more divided: Of the 19 officials present, seven predicted no further rate cuts this year, while two supported only one. Most officials believed that given the current outlook for solid economic activity (even if slowing slightly), further significant rate cuts next year were unnecessary. Fed officials have debated this balance throughout the year. Powell's decision to guide his colleagues toward a rate cut was based on a judgment that inflation risks may be more manageable, and that the Fed should accept more of them to avoid a deeper impact on the labor market.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1423+4.32%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Partager
US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

PANews reported on September 18th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that, in addition to approving universal listing standards for commodity-based trust units , the SEC has also approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 index. The SEC also approved the listing and trading of PM-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index, with expiration dates including third Fridays, non-standard expiration dates, and quarterly index expiration dates.
Union
U$0.014145-15.04%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005091-2.45%
Capverse
CAP$0.15692+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:18
Partager
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.7205+3.74%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13185+2.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-2.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 04:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting