Fed to host October conference on stablecoins, DeFi, AI, and tokenization

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:51
DeFi
DEFI$0.001612-0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017703+4.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1242+0.72%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006329-1.54%

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Reserve is hosting a conference in October to discuss stablecoins, DeFi, AI, and tokenization in payments.
  • Panel discussions will focus on the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, as well as emerging technologies impacting payment systems.

The Federal Reserve Board will host a conference focused on payments innovation on Tuesday, October 21, exploring topics including stablecoins, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and tokenization, according to a Wednesday press release.

According to Waller, the event will serve as a forum to evaluate emerging technologies, share ideas for improving payments infrastructure, and hear from those driving innovation in the sector.

The announcement follows Waller’s remarks last month about the central bank’s interest in studying tokenization, smart contracts, and artificial intelligence to enhance payment systems.

Speaking at the 2025 Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Waller said these technologies could streamline payment operations and strengthen private sector collaboration. He also pointed to the potential of stablecoins under the GENIUS Act and the use of AI for fraud detection and trend analysis.

The upcoming conference will include panel discussions examining the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, emerging stablecoin use cases and business models, AI applications in payments, and the tokenization of financial products and services.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/payments-innovation-conference-fed/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09984+2.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001611-0.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.010987-1.47%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Partager
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10712-4.49%
WINK
WIN$0.00005363+2.30%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1242+0.56%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+3.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002557+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets