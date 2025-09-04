Federal Court Upholds Ruling on Finder Earn, Dismissing ASIC’s Appeal

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/04 02:45
Threshold
T$0.01626+1.11%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001951+2.14%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14198-6.95%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882+4.78%

TLDR

  • The Federal Court rules Finder Earn is not a debenture, exempting Finder from needing an Australian Financial Services License.
  • ASIC’s appeal against Finder Earn’s classification is dismissed, affecting future stablecoin regulations.
  • The court found that TrueAUD is property, not money, and the Finder Earn product doesn’t involve a “money debt.”
  • The ruling brings clarity for DeFi products and stablecoin regulations, especially in Australia.

The Federal Court of Appeal has upheld the decision that Finder Earn, a product offered by Finder Wallet, is not a debenture, meaning Finder is not required to hold an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). This ruling has implications for digital asset providers offering similar products, as it challenges the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s (ASIC) interpretation of stablecoins as a form of money.

Federal Court Upholds Ruling on Finder Earn

On September 3, the Federal Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Finder Wallet, confirming that its product “Finder Earn” is not a debenture.

This decision dismissed the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s (ASIC) appeal, which argued that Finder Earn should be classified as a debenture, requiring Finder to hold an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL).

The court found that the product did not involve the “deposit of money” or a “loan” to Finder, as ASIC had claimed. Instead, the transaction was deemed to involve the exchange of intangible property—specifically, the TrueAUD stablecoin—for the right to receive returns.

ASIC’s Arguments and the Court’s Findings

ASIC had initially contended that Finder Earn was a debenture based on two key arguments. First, they claimed that customers were making a “loan or deposit” when they exchanged their funds for TrueAUD. Second, ASIC argued that the collective activities of Finder’s customers under the terms of service should be viewed as a single arrangement where customers lent money to Finder. They also argued that there was an “undertaking to repay” the funds.

The court dismissed both arguments, explaining that purchasing TrueAUD was just one option among others available to customers. Moreover, the court ruled that TrueAUD was a form of property, not money, and thus the arrangement did not involve a “money debt.” The court emphasized that the transaction didn’t involve the traditional dynamics of loaning or depositing money.

Impact of the Ruling on Digital Asset Providers

The ruling has significant implications for digital asset providers in Australia, particularly for those offering products similar to Finder Earn.

The court’s decision clarifies that stablecoins like TrueAUD, which are pegged to fiat currencies but function as property rather than money, do not fall under the legal definition of a debenture.

This decision provides clarity for digital asset providers, offering them some assurance that certain stablecoin-backed products may not require them to hold an AFSL. However, the case also raises ongoing questions about how to define and regulate digital asset products within Australia’s existing financial framework.

The post Federal Court Upholds Ruling on Finder Earn, Dismissing ASIC’s Appeal appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.48+1.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,154.28+0.85%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

The post Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has become Spotify’s most pre-saved album ever, surpassing her own The Tortured Poets Department. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift hasn’t released a note from The Life of a Showgirl yet, but the anticipation alone is already helping the full-length shatter records. The singer’s twelfth studio album, which is due out October 3, has become the most pre-saved project in the history of Spotify’s countdown page feature, according to the streaming platform. That record was confirmed in early September 1, when Spotify’s official Instagram and X accounts shared the news. The Life of a Showgirl surpassed the previous titleholder, and the singer-songwriter beat her own best showing. Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set the benchmark just a year ago. The countdown page for The Life of a Showgirl went live on August 14 and included an exclusive 22-track playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you. Every cut on the playlist was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, which was a not-so-subtle hint to fans that her latest project was helmed by the two super producers, and likely that it’s a top 40 pop set. Swift officially unveiled the highly-anticipated project on August 12 during a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, which just happens to be hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce – the latter being her new fiancee. On the program, she revealed the title, release date, and spoke openly like she hasn’t in a long time in an interview. The Life of…
Threshold
T$0.01626+1.18%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3181-9.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:25
Partager
Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

The post Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun has launched a dynamic fee system that ties creator rewards to token market cap, marking its latest strategic shift as it regains ground in Solana’s memecoin sector. Under the new “Project Ascend” framework, unveiled yesterday, fees scale from 0.95% for tokens under $300,000 in market capitalization down to 0.05% as projects grow beyond $20 million. The approach replaces a flat 0.05% model introduced in May, which critics said did little to reward small creators. The update comes as Pump.fun’s broader performance shows decisive recovery from early setbacks. When its PUMP token first launched, the platform quickly lost share to rival Bonk, raising doubts about its long-term prospects. Blockworks Research analysts argued Pump.fun had untapped levers, and subsequent data bears this out: Pump has now generated more than $834 million in total revenue with an annualized run rate of $492 million. Buybacks — central to its token alignment strategy — have exceeded $68.9 million, with some days directing more than 100% of daily revenues to purchasing PUMP tokens. Ecosystem activity remains active, with 200,000 to 300,000 daily traders, more than 12.7 million tokens launched to date, and 20,000 to 30,000 new tokens created each day. Although only a fraction advances beyond its initial bonding curves, Pump.fun consistently accounts for 10% to 25% of Solana token volume. By contrast, Bonk’s once-promising challenge has faded, with activity collapsing after a brief lead in volumes earlier this year. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/pumpdotfun-fee-model
FUNToken
FUN$0.009398-0.64%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063+1.72%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Presents Massive Upside for Investors Brave Enough to Buy When Fear Dominates the Market

Novogratz Predicts AI-Driven Boom in Stablecoin Transactions Within Five Years