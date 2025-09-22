Federal gov collaborates in blockchain research in SUS, enhancing digital health security and innovation using AI and cryptography technologies. The federal officials have initiated pioneering work in the Unified Health System (SUS) of Brazil on blockchain technology.  The new relationship is based on a new contract that the National Institute of Information Technology, ITI, and […] The post Federal Partnership Sparks Blockchain Research in SUS appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Federal gov collaborates in blockchain research in SUS, enhancing digital health security and innovation using AI and cryptography technologies. The federal officials have initiated pioneering work in the Unified Health System (SUS) of Brazil on blockchain technology.  The new relationship is based on a new contract that the National Institute of Information Technology, ITI, and […] The post Federal Partnership Sparks Blockchain Research in SUS appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Federal Partnership Sparks Blockchain Research in SUS

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 23:30
Federal gov collaborates in blockchain research in SUS, enhancing digital health security and innovation using AI and cryptography technologies.

The federal officials have initiated pioneering work in the Unified Health System (SUS) of Brazil on blockchain technology. 

The new relationship is based on a new contract that the National Institute of Information Technology, ITI, and the Brazilian National Council of Scientific and Technological Development, CNPq, have signed. 

The purpose of this deal is to improve the strategic projects in the field of digital security, cryptography, and blockchain in the sphere of the public health sector.

The program has found the backing of the Ministry of Health via its Secretariat of Health Information and Digital Health (SEIDIGI). 

The alliance is unique and aimed at creating practical digital transformation across Brazilian society.

 It is anticipated by experts that the innovations will not only transform the digital government services, but they will also make a difference in the private sector by licensing and transferring the technology.

Blockchain Set to change the face of SUS Services.

Studies conducted under this co-operation will help to create an integrated electronic signature and validation platform. 

This will be the platform that will combine solutions currently in place at SEIDIGI, including the Meu SUS Digital and the National Health Data Network (RNDS).  These tools now promote interoperability and digital security of health data.

In addition to blockchain, partnerships will also explore artificial intelligence technologies to enhance fraud detection in federal digital services.

Scientists will seek to develop post-quantum cryptographic algorithms in order to enhance security systems. 

This strategy emphasizes the role that the government will play in the implementation of the most innovative technologies to protect the digital services of the people. ITI president, Enylson Camolesi, explained the importance of this partnership with CNPq. 

He observed that it introduces scientific perfection into digital certification and governmental services solutions that are transforming the lives of Brazilians. 

The president of CNPq, Ricardo Galvão, underlined the significance of cooperation and collaboration to incorporate AI and blockchain into the governmental systems to serve society in a more effective way.

National Impact and Future Prospects.

ITI is a leader in the supply of technologies, such as National Identification Card, electronic signatures, and validation services. 

In 2025 alone, the institute has issued more than 8 million digital certificates, and it supports millions of electronic signatures each month on the Gov.br platform. 

CNPq, which is a research funding pillar in Brazil, manages approximately 91,000 active research scholarships and thousands of ongoing projects in the field of science and technology.

This collaboration is a breakthrough in the innovation of the public sector. It is consistent with the international tendencies where governments consider using blockchain in order to improve transparency, optimize operations, and earn trust in online government services. 

Through the SUS blockchain project, Brazil is taking a step toward a future where healthcare data is easily stored and verified with the help of the latest technologies.

This collaboration in research opens the door to more uses of blockchain and AI in government services.

This is likely to fuel more digital transformation initiatives, which would have a positive impact on the population as well as the individual economy by commercializing technology.

