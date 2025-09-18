Federal Reserve Cuts Rates 25 Basis Points as Officials Remain Split on 2025 Path

TLDR

Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.00%-4.25% range, the first cut of 2025

FOMC members are divided on future cuts, with 10 of 19 members supporting two or more additional cuts this year

New Fed governor Stephen Miran dissented, preferring a 50 basis point cut instead

Labor market is weakening with unemployment rising to 4.3% and job growth slowing significantly

Crypto markets could benefit as $7.2-7.5 trillion in money market funds may move to riskier assets

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing the benchmark rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. This marked the first rate reduction of 2025 after months of waiting to assess economic conditions.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced the decision at a press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The cut received broad support from committee members, though newly appointed Fed governor Stephen Miran dissented by preferring a larger 50 basis point reduction.

Powell emphasized that the committee approached this decision carefully. He said the Fed was right to wait until now to make the first cut of 2025, needing time to evaluate the economic impacts of various policy changes.

The decision comes as the labor market shows clear signs of weakening. Job growth has slowed considerably, with the economy adding just 22,000 positions in August. The unemployment rate has risen to 4.3% from 4.2% the previous month.

June job numbers were recently revised into negative territory, showing a loss of 13,000 positions. July also displayed below-trend growth compared to the previous year. These three months of declining job growth influenced the committee’s decision to ease monetary policy.

Fed Officials Remain Divided on Future Cuts

FOMC members remain split on the path forward for interest rates through the rest of 2025. Powell revealed that 10 of the 19 committee participants support two or more additional cuts this year, while nine favor fewer reductions.

The Fed’s dot plot projections show the median estimate calls for two more rate cuts in 2025. However, individual member predictions vary widely, with some seeing no additional cuts while others project as many as six reductions.

Powell said the median projection anticipates rates at 3.6% by the end of 2025. The projections extend to 3.4% by late 2026 and 3.1% by the end of 2027, though he cautioned these should be viewed as probabilities rather than certainties.

The division reflects ongoing tension between the Fed’s dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability. Inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target, with core prices rising 3.1% in August, matching July’s reading.

Economic projections were updated alongside the rate decision. GDP growth was revised upward to 1.6% from the previous 1.4% estimate. Inflation expectations remained steady at 3.1%, while unemployment is projected to reach 4.5%.

Crypto Markets Eye Potential Capital Flows

Cryptocurrency markets are closely watching the rate cut’s potential impact on asset allocation. Lower interest rates typically benefit risk assets as investors seek higher returns beyond traditional savings vehicles.

Matt Mena from 21Shares estimates that $7.2 trillion to $7.5 trillion currently sits in money market funds. As yields on these funds decline following rate cuts, capital may flow into equities and alternative investments like cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin currently trades around $117,305, approaching its all-time high near $124,000. Mena projects the cryptocurrency could experience a fourth-quarter rally that pushes prices beyond previous records.

Prediction market data from Polymarket shows 62% of traders expect Bitcoin to reach $130,000 in 2025. This optimism reflects expectations that continued rate cuts will drive institutional and retail investment into digital assets.

The rate cut represents the Fed’s first easing move since December 2024. Committee members will continue evaluating economic data on a meeting-by-meeting basis to determine future policy adjustments.

Powell stressed there is no predetermined path for interest rates given current economic uncertainties. The committee must balance supporting employment growth while ensuring inflation returns to target levels over time.

Stephen Miran’s dissent on his first vote as Fed governor highlights the ongoing debate within the central bank about the appropriate pace of monetary easing.

The post Federal Reserve Cuts Rates 25 Basis Points as Officials Remain Split on 2025 Path appeared first on CoinCentral.