The post Federal Reserve Governor Signals Historic Rate Policy Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve Governor Milan advocates for significant rate cuts, affecting US monetary policy. Milan’s dovish stance favored a 50-basis-point rate cut. Markets anticipate supportive shifts in crypto asset prices, pending confirmation. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan expressed an independent stance by advocating for significant rate cuts in 2025 during a meeting in the United States. Milan’s push for aggressive rate cuts could impact speculative crypto assets like BTC and ETH, highlighting potential shifts in global financial markets. Milan Advocates 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan has publicly advocated for a substantial cut in interest rates, suggesting a policy shift towards neutrality. At the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, he was the sole advocate for a 50-basis-point reduction, aiming to adjust to economic pressures. Milan’s stance anticipates further rate reductions by 2026 and 2027. Critics highlight risks to employment objectives if rates remain elevated. Milan has emphasized, “I would formulate policies based on an objective interpretation of economic data, free from external interference.” – Source The FOMC press conference highlights showed markets are observing Milan’s approach amid mixed responses. Stephen Milan maintains transparency about his monetary perspectives, suggesting potential revisions in the Federal Reserve’s core operations. The announcement generated cautious optimism among crypto investors, expecting positive implications for digital assets. Cryptocurrency Market Awaits Federal Policy Impact Did you know? In March 2020, major rate cuts led to a rebound in BTC and ETH prices, highlighting the sensitivity of cryptocurrencies to monetary policy shifts. As of September 22, 2025, Bitcoin traded at $112,508.94, with a market cap of 2241548875911 and a market dominance of 57.75%, as per CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume surged by 173.99%, with recent performance showing a slight decline. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:07 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap… The post Federal Reserve Governor Signals Historic Rate Policy Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve Governor Milan advocates for significant rate cuts, affecting US monetary policy. Milan’s dovish stance favored a 50-basis-point rate cut. Markets anticipate supportive shifts in crypto asset prices, pending confirmation. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan expressed an independent stance by advocating for significant rate cuts in 2025 during a meeting in the United States. Milan’s push for aggressive rate cuts could impact speculative crypto assets like BTC and ETH, highlighting potential shifts in global financial markets. Milan Advocates 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan has publicly advocated for a substantial cut in interest rates, suggesting a policy shift towards neutrality. At the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, he was the sole advocate for a 50-basis-point reduction, aiming to adjust to economic pressures. Milan’s stance anticipates further rate reductions by 2026 and 2027. Critics highlight risks to employment objectives if rates remain elevated. Milan has emphasized, “I would formulate policies based on an objective interpretation of economic data, free from external interference.” – Source The FOMC press conference highlights showed markets are observing Milan’s approach amid mixed responses. Stephen Milan maintains transparency about his monetary perspectives, suggesting potential revisions in the Federal Reserve’s core operations. The announcement generated cautious optimism among crypto investors, expecting positive implications for digital assets. Cryptocurrency Market Awaits Federal Policy Impact Did you know? In March 2020, major rate cuts led to a rebound in BTC and ETH prices, highlighting the sensitivity of cryptocurrencies to monetary policy shifts. As of September 22, 2025, Bitcoin traded at $112,508.94, with a market cap of 2241548875911 and a market dominance of 57.75%, as per CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume surged by 173.99%, with recent performance showing a slight decline. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:07 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…

Federal Reserve Governor Signals Historic Rate Policy Shift

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 05:05
Bitcoin
BTC$112,633.3-2.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.14384-2.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017188-3.69%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03253-3.32%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4082-9.49%
Key Points:
  • Federal Reserve Governor Milan advocates for significant rate cuts, affecting US monetary policy.
  • Milan’s dovish stance favored a 50-basis-point rate cut.
  • Markets anticipate supportive shifts in crypto asset prices, pending confirmation.

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan expressed an independent stance by advocating for significant rate cuts in 2025 during a meeting in the United States.

Milan’s push for aggressive rate cuts could impact speculative crypto assets like BTC and ETH, highlighting potential shifts in global financial markets.

Milan Advocates 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan has publicly advocated for a substantial cut in interest rates, suggesting a policy shift towards neutrality. At the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, he was the sole advocate for a 50-basis-point reduction, aiming to adjust to economic pressures.

Milan’s stance anticipates further rate reductions by 2026 and 2027. Critics highlight risks to employment objectives if rates remain elevated. Milan has emphasized, “I would formulate policies based on an objective interpretation of economic data, free from external interference.” – Source

The FOMC press conference highlights showed markets are observing Milan’s approach amid mixed responses. Stephen Milan maintains transparency about his monetary perspectives, suggesting potential revisions in the Federal Reserve’s core operations. The announcement generated cautious optimism among crypto investors, expecting positive implications for digital assets.

Cryptocurrency Market Awaits Federal Policy Impact

Did you know? In March 2020, major rate cuts led to a rebound in BTC and ETH prices, highlighting the sensitivity of cryptocurrencies to monetary policy shifts.

As of September 22, 2025, Bitcoin traded at $112,508.94, with a market cap of 2241548875911 and a market dominance of 57.75%, as per CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume surged by 173.99%, with recent performance showing a slight decline.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:07 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu research, Milan’s proposal may foster greater risk-taking behavior in financial markets, as historically low-interest environments have encouraged investment in high-beta assets, including cryptocurrencies. Milan’s emphasis on policy independence also suggests potential for steady financial environments supportive of technological innovations. Learn more at Coincu.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/federal-reserve-rate-policy-shift/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23697-10.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000337-6.33%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Morning Update — 19.09.2025

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 📈 U.S. equities soared yesterday: the S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs — a rare event seen only 25 times this&nbsp;century! 💻 Tech stocks led the rally, with Nvidia and Intel in the spotlight. Intel skyrocketed 🚀 +23%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained +1.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped&nbsp;+2.5%. 📦 FedEx shares climbed +5% after earnings, boosting sentiment in the logistics sector. 💵 U.S. Treasury yields eased after data showed new jobless claims fell by the most in nearly 4 years, reducing labour market&nbsp;worries. 🌍 Today, investors will digest macro data from the 🇬🇧 UK and 🇩🇪 Germany, but the main focus will be the scheduled call 📞 between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at 13:00 GMT. Volatility may also rise due to “triple witching” — the quarterly expiry of futures and&nbsp;options. ✨ Stay alert — opportunities move as fast as the&nbsp;markets! 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Partager
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
Partager
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Grayscale is launching a "combo" multi-token ETF that offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and other tokens
Bitcoin
BTC$112,621.66-2.49%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-10.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025