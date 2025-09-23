Key Points: Federal Reserve Governor Milan advocates for significant rate cuts, affecting US monetary policy.

Milan’s dovish stance favored a 50-basis-point rate cut.

Markets anticipate supportive shifts in crypto asset prices, pending confirmation.

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan expressed an independent stance by advocating for significant rate cuts in 2025 during a meeting in the United States.

Milan’s push for aggressive rate cuts could impact speculative crypto assets like BTC and ETH, highlighting potential shifts in global financial markets.

Milan Advocates 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan has publicly advocated for a substantial cut in interest rates, suggesting a policy shift towards neutrality. At the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, he was the sole advocate for a 50-basis-point reduction, aiming to adjust to economic pressures.

Milan’s stance anticipates further rate reductions by 2026 and 2027. Critics highlight risks to employment objectives if rates remain elevated. Milan has emphasized, “I would formulate policies based on an objective interpretation of economic data, free from external interference.” – Source

The FOMC press conference highlights showed markets are observing Milan’s approach amid mixed responses. Stephen Milan maintains transparency about his monetary perspectives, suggesting potential revisions in the Federal Reserve’s core operations. The announcement generated cautious optimism among crypto investors, expecting positive implications for digital assets.

Cryptocurrency Market Awaits Federal Policy Impact

Did you know? In March 2020, major rate cuts led to a rebound in BTC and ETH prices, highlighting the sensitivity of cryptocurrencies to monetary policy shifts.

As of September 22, 2025, Bitcoin traded at $112,508.94, with a market cap of 2241548875911 and a market dominance of 57.75%, as per CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume surged by 173.99%, with recent performance showing a slight decline.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:07 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu research, Milan’s proposal may foster greater risk-taking behavior in financial markets, as historically low-interest environments have encouraged investment in high-beta assets, including cryptocurrencies. Milan’s emphasis on policy independence also suggests potential for steady financial environments supportive of technological innovations. Learn more at Coincu.