Federal Reserve Urges Embrace of Crypto and AI Innovations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:51
Key Points:
  • Fed underscores importance of technology adoption in financial sector.
  • Bowman stresses risk of diminished banking relevance.
  • Call for industry collaboration on blockchain understanding.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman emphasized the need for regulatory bodies to embrace AI and blockchain technologies during her speech on August 19, 2025.

Bowman’s stance highlights potential shifts in U.S. financial policy, stressing adaptation to maintain banking relevance amidst technological advancements.

Fed’s Pro-Tech Stance May Ease Future Regulations

Bowman’s speech emphasized the need for banks to embrace cryptocurrency and AI innovations. Her stance highlights a strategic shift toward integrating new technologies, with an emphasis on collaboration between banks and tech developers to enhance blockchain understanding and tackle fraud effectively. As she stated in her speech, “We must ensure regulatory approaches allow the exploration and scaling of beneficial new technology use cases within the banking system… If we do not adapt, we risk the diminishment of the banking sector’s relevance to consumers, businesses, and the broader economy.”

The speech signals a potential reduction in regulatory scrutiny, potentially leading to increased blockchain adoption within the financial sector. This approach could bolster banks’ adaptability in the evolving digital landscape, safeguarding their economic role.

The finance community observes Bowman’s statements as a notable shift in regulatory tone, indicating a progressive stance on technology. Industry reactions are positive, with sectors anticipating enhanced collaboration opportunities to foster innovation across the banking system and beyond.

Experts See Bowman’s Speech as a Major Policy Shift

Did you know? Bowman’s speech reflects a growing trend among regulatory agencies to support blockchain and AI integration, a paradigm shift from prior approaches focused solely on risk management.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is currently priced at $113,399.27, with a market capitalization of approximately 2.26 trillion USD. It holds a 59.09% market dominance, showing recent price declines of 2.49% over 24 hours and a 5.43% drop over the past week.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:35 UTC on August 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu research emphasize the transformative potential of cryptocurrency and AI adoption in finance. They indicate that policy shifts like Bowman’s could pave the way for reduced reputational risk and innovative use cases in banking, potentially reshaping the industry’s future.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/fed-reserve-crypto-ai-innovation/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
