Federal Reserve’s Dovish Signal May Spur September Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s 2025 Jackson Hole speech suggests dovish signals, indicating a possible rate cut in September, according to a Guotai Junan Securities research report.

This potential shift in monetary policy could impact digital asset markets, as historical precedent shows lowered rates generally bolster cryptocurrency valuations, notably benefiting Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Powell’s Speech: 2025 Jackson Hole and Rate Cut Speculation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has recently indicated a dovish shift at the 2025 Jackson Hole Global Central Bank Conference, signaling possible guidance for a rate cut in September. Guotai Junan Securities, a prominent Chinese securities firm, speculates that a 25 basis point rate cut could occur, with a total reduction capped at 50 basis points for the year. The anticipated rate change is believed to stem from Powell’s reassessment of the U.S. labor market and perceived risks to employment. Market sentiment generally reacts positively to hints of reduced interest rates, often resulting in increased investment activity in riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

Historical Signals and Cryptocurrency Market Potential

Did you know? Previous dovish policy signals from Jackson Hole have historically led to large rallies in cryptocurrencies, notably seen from 2020 to 2023, where Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced significant price increases during policy easings.

From CoinMarketCap: Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $115,337.68 with a $2.30 trillion market cap, dominating 57.44% of the market. Over 24 hours, the trading volume dropped 33.03% to $55.19 billion. BTC’s 90-day period shows a 5.82% price increase, reflecting potential market sentiment shifts.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research insights suggest that rate cuts historically result in heightened cryptocurrency investment. Market trends often shift towards speculative assets under low-interest conditions. Bitcoin and Ethereum could witness increased adoption following such policy changes.