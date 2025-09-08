Federal Reserve’s Independence Affirmed Amid Political Concerns

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 16:27
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004254-1.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.557+1.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,879.94+0.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.14177-0.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016009-11.82%
Key Points:
  • Federal Reserve’s policy independence; no changes in structure announced.
  • Kevin Hassett emphasizes avoiding political interference.
  • Market stability maintained; no immediate cryptocurrency impact.

On September 7, Kevin Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, emphasized the Federal Reserve’s independence from political influence, rebuffing reform proposals.

This stance underscores the importance of maintaining monetary policy autonomy for economic stability and avoiding politically driven inflationary pressures, crucial for market and consumer confidence.

Bitcoin Price and Federal Reserve’s Role in Economic Stability

Kevin Hassett spoke to the Federal Reserve’s independence, highlighting its detachment from political influences, including influence from President Trump. His comments reinforced the importance of keeping the central bank operational climate unaltered, ensuring economic stability. “I would say 100% that monetary policy, Federal Reserve monetary policy, needs to be fully independent of political influence, including from President Trump. The fact is that we’ve looked at countries that have allowed the leaders to take over the central banks, and what tends to happen is that it’s a recipe for inflation and misery for consumers.” (CBS News)

No structural changes or reforms are planned for the Federal Reserve at this time. Hassett confirmed the organization’s current policies will continue, with stability being a chief concern for market confidence.

In his statements, Hassett stressed the necessity of insulation from political pressures. Stephen Miran, a Trump economic advisor, supported this by underscoring the critical role of the Fed’s independence. There were no adjustments in regulatory frameworks or market signals responding directly to these comments.

Market Data and Insights

Did you know? Historically, central bank independence is crucial for maintaining low inflation; countries lacking this often experience higher inflation rates.

Bitcoin, priced at $111,267.38, holds a market cap of $2.22 trillion, with a 57.68% market share.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:10 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Current data from CoinMarketCap shows a 1.68% price increase over 90 days, with trading volume reaching $28.52 billion over 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/federal-reserve-independence-policy/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01503+0.87%
Partager
PANews2025/07/18 19:42
Partager
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06135+0.80%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003509-1.90%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004461-0.55%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,900.99+0.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,322.14+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining