Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 12:40
Bitcoin
BTC$112,459.12-2.19%
Capverse
CAP$0.0659+0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020353-9.02%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0367-5.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02675-2.62%
Key Points:
  • Interest rate cuts being debated internally at FOMC.
  • Conflicting perspectives create market uncertainty.
  • Potential impact on interest rates and market volatility.

JPMorgan Chase predicts no rate cut in September’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting despite Federal Reserve’s internal conflicts and increasing dovish influence from new member Steven Miran.

Interest rate decisions impact crypto markets, influencing asset volatility and investor sentiment, and shaping future monetary policies crucial for economic stability.

Federal Reserve’s Internal Conflict and Market Implications

JPMorgan Chase released a report indicating the likelihood of interest rate cuts being debated internally. Key figures include Jerome Powell and Steven Miran, whose dovish stance aligns with some members.

Conflicting perspectives within the FOMC imply mixed signals on imminent monetary policy changes, making market predictions challenging. Some members show preference for easing, which could impact interest rates and increase market volatility.

Bitcoin and Ethereum: Navigating Regulatory Pressures

Did you know? Despite market division, the last similar FOMC conflict in March 2023 resulted in heightened volatility for major cryptocurrencies.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $112,676.58, with a market cap of $2.24 trillion and dominance at 57.14%. Its 24-hour trading volume is up 45.15%. Price has decreased by 2.11% in the past 24 hours but rose by 3.25% over 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:35 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu suggests that regulatory and macroeconomic pressures could push financial markets, especially cryptocurrencies, into increased volatility. Historical patterns show crypto assets closely track interest rate cycles, with immediate impacts on their valuation and broader market involvement.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/federal-reserve-rate-cut-debate/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000328-18.40%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.47%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,723.44-1.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000429+1.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet