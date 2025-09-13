Federal Revenue Auditor Laundered R$40 Million Using Crypto

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 17:30
A Federal auditor participated in the laundering of R$40 million in cryptocurrencies. The law enforcement agencies discover corruption, fraud, and confiscation of crypto assets.

In an intricate criminal conspiracy, a federal revenue auditor supposedly laundered R$40 million with the help of cryptocurrencies. The Internal Affairs Office and Brazilian Federal Police have initiated an enormous operation to prevent corruption.

The probe found that there was a collaboration between public officials and businessmen to defraud the customs authorities from 2020 to 2025. 

They were going to falsify import documents to pay less in taxes and launder money in crypto assets.

Massive Cryptocurrency Laundering Scheme Exposed

Operation Snooker focused on two sets of criminals who were involved in irregular imports. One of the groups specializes in Chinese products. 

The remaining smuggling of silver is falsely reported as costume jewelry. The massive tax evasion was caused by this scheme.

The suspects made use of shell companies to conceal their actions. They used third parties and cryptocurrencies to hide the illegal money.  The police confiscated bank accounts, crypto wallets, luxury cars, and a million-dollar yacht.

Extensive Investigations and Seizures Unfold

Twenty-seven search and seizure warrants were also conducted in such cities as Fortaleza, Salvador, and São Paulo. Authorities displaced involved employees. The Federal Court granted an asset freeze and precautionary action to prevent additional crime.

Evidence of bribery and embezzlement, and falsifying forensic documents was identified by investigators.  All these packages made a sophisticated operation to launder money in millions of crypto assets.

The Brazilian Federal Police affirmed the seizure of more than R$40 million of cryptocurrencies related to the money laundering scheme. 

The case of this seizure points to rising apprehensions over the use of cryptocurrencies in money laundering.

The case, which was announced by the Federal Police of Brazil, is indicative of the heightened surveillance of law enforcement toward the misuse of digital assets in criminal activities. 

The government is still on the hunt for those who were involved with this high-profile corruption scandal.

