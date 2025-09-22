Fed's Bostic "hawkish": not yet support further rate cuts

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Nick Timiraos, a "Federal Reserve mouthpiece," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that while economic risks have shifted in recent months toward greater concerns about employment, inflation concerns are preventing him from currently supporting another rate cut in October. Bostic stated in the interview that at last week's Fed meeting, he had only planned one rate cut for the entire year of 2025. Since officials already implemented the rate cut last week, Bostic currently believes no further rate cuts are necessary at the remaining two meetings this year (in October and December). He said these rate cuts were "written in very light handwriting"—underscoring his lack of confidence in the correct direction of the interest rate path, but he remains more concerned about inflation persistently above the Fed's 2% target. PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Nick Timiraos, a "Federal Reserve mouthpiece," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that while economic risks have shifted in recent months toward greater concerns about employment, inflation concerns are preventing him from currently supporting another rate cut in October. Bostic stated in the interview that at last week's Fed meeting, he had only planned one rate cut for the entire year of 2025. Since officials already implemented the rate cut last week, Bostic currently believes no further rate cuts are necessary at the remaining two meetings this year (in October and December). He said these rate cuts were "written in very light handwriting"—underscoring his lack of confidence in the correct direction of the interest rate path, but he remains more concerned about inflation persistently above the Fed's 2% target.