Fed’s Bowman warns Fed may already be behind the curve

Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman pivoted deeper into the pro-rate-cut camp on Friday, noting that recent payroll revisions shows the Fed is even further behind the curve on interest rate cuts than previously estimated.
Despite inflation metrics riding well above the Fed’s 2% target, Bowman noted that a steep slowing in US population growth, coupled with an uptick in the aging average of the populace will act as structural drags on the neutral rate, pushing the Fed even further out from neutral over time.
Bowman did caution that the Fed must be able to act without political interference.
Key highlights
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-bowman-warns-fed-may-already-be-behind-the-curve-202509261756