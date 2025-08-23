Fed’s Dovish Pivot Sparks Crypto and Market Rally

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 22:40
Wormhole
W$0.08395+0.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,052.27-1.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1322-0.97%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001736-0.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022115+0.99%
Key Points:
  • Federal Reserve hints at significant rate cuts, initiating a market rally.
  • Digital assets, especially Bitcoin, benefit from improved liquidity.
  • Market participants show a positive reaction with renewed interest in financial sectors.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a dovish policy shift at an August conference, suggesting potential rate cuts, leading to a substantial multi-asset rally in traditional and crypto markets.

The Fed’s dovish pivot could increase liquidity, enhancing macro sentiment, benefiting digital assets like BTC, ETH, and altcoins, while supporting DeFi’s total value locked and speculative trading.

Fed’s Dovish Pivot Sparks Crypto and Market Rally

Jerome Powell’s remarks in his speech on Friday, set the stage for a significant market shift. FOMC Minutes from July 30, 2025 have been used to outline the expectations of a rate cut, which has stirred renewed interest in both traditional and crypto markets. This dovish move was anticipated by many traders, drawing comparisons with 2024’s similar pivot. According to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, “The growth of economic activity had moderated…”

Market optimism has surged following Powell’s hints at a policy shift. This announcement has particularly benefited digital assets, such as Bitcoin and various altcoins, due to improved liquidity conditions and risk-on sentiment.

Reactions from market participants have been overwhelmingly positive, with major players in the financial sector showing renewed interest. Key figures like Governor Michelle Bowman expressed the need for a rate cut, reinforcing Powell’s indications. Michelle W. Bowman mentioned, “Taking action to begin moving the policy rate at a gradual pace toward its neutral level would have proactively hedged against a further weakening in the economy and the risk of damage to the labor market.” Meanwhile, on-chain activity in the crypto sector has yet to show any immediate exceptional shifts.

Crypto Markets Surge: Bitcoin Nears All-Time High

Did you know? Powell’s dovish approach recalls the March 2020 pivot, which led to a substantial spike in both traditional and crypto asset markets.

As of August 23, 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $115,018.68 with a market cap of FOMC Calendars and Meeting Schedules $2,290,067,558,126, according to CoinMarketCap. It maintains a 24-hour trading volume of $72.37 billion with a slight decline of 0.30% within that period. Bitcoin demonstrates a 57.46% dominance and currently circulates 19,910,396 coins, nearing its max supply of 21 million.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:34 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research suggests that Powell’s dovish direction may enhance liquidity conditions in the cryptocurrency market, potentially spurring investment in DeFi and altcoins. Past behaviors indicate this could lead to increased staking flows and growing traction in layer 1 and layer 2 solutions.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-dovish-pivot-crypto-rally/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001313+0.76%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004486+13.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419-1.59%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,067.22-1.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,747.39+0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Partager
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.765-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419-1.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model