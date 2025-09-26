The post Fed’s Lisa Cook tells SCOTUS markets will crash if Trump is allowed to fire her appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisa Cook has told the U.S. Supreme Court that if they let President Trump fire her, financial markets will collapse and the Fed’s independence could be gone for good. The warning came in a filing on Thursday, where Lisa’s lawyers pushed back hard against the White House’s effort to kick her out over alleged mortgage fraud. They said removing her right now could trigger “chaos and disruption,” and even open the door for a legal mess where two different people fight for the same Fed seat. The filing came in response to the Justice Department’s emergency request on September 18, asking the Court to immediately lift a lower judge’s ruling that had blocked Lisa’s removal. Trump claimed she lied on her home mortgage applications and that was enough reason to fire her. But Lisa, who’s still actively participating in monetary policy decisions, argued that the accusations don’t meet the legal bar set by the Federal Reserve Act. In the court filing, Lisa’s team said the president’s request to remove her immediately “would sound the death knell for the central-bank independence that has helped make the United States’ economy the strongest in the world.” Without limits, they argued, any governor could be removed over any weak accusation, turning the Fed into a political tool. Fed veterans and economists push Supreme Court to stop Trump On Thursday, former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen sent their own message to the Court: stop this before it does long-term damage. In a joint letter, they said: “Allowing the government to remove a member of the Board of Governors for the first time in the Nation’s history, while under the cloud of legal challenge, will erode public confidence in the Fed’s independence and threaten the long-term stability of our economy.” As… The post Fed’s Lisa Cook tells SCOTUS markets will crash if Trump is allowed to fire her appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisa Cook has told the U.S. Supreme Court that if they let President Trump fire her, financial markets will collapse and the Fed’s independence could be gone for good. The warning came in a filing on Thursday, where Lisa’s lawyers pushed back hard against the White House’s effort to kick her out over alleged mortgage fraud. They said removing her right now could trigger “chaos and disruption,” and even open the door for a legal mess where two different people fight for the same Fed seat. The filing came in response to the Justice Department’s emergency request on September 18, asking the Court to immediately lift a lower judge’s ruling that had blocked Lisa’s removal. Trump claimed she lied on her home mortgage applications and that was enough reason to fire her. But Lisa, who’s still actively participating in monetary policy decisions, argued that the accusations don’t meet the legal bar set by the Federal Reserve Act. In the court filing, Lisa’s team said the president’s request to remove her immediately “would sound the death knell for the central-bank independence that has helped make the United States’ economy the strongest in the world.” Without limits, they argued, any governor could be removed over any weak accusation, turning the Fed into a political tool. Fed veterans and economists push Supreme Court to stop Trump On Thursday, former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen sent their own message to the Court: stop this before it does long-term damage. In a joint letter, they said: “Allowing the government to remove a member of the Board of Governors for the first time in the Nation’s history, while under the cloud of legal challenge, will erode public confidence in the Fed’s independence and threaten the long-term stability of our economy.” As…

Fed’s Lisa Cook tells SCOTUS markets will crash if Trump is allowed to fire her

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 16:40
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.010387-1.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.483-1.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016615+3.92%
Union
U$0.010819+9.22%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002712-5.43%

Lisa Cook has told the U.S. Supreme Court that if they let President Trump fire her, financial markets will collapse and the Fed’s independence could be gone for good.

The warning came in a filing on Thursday, where Lisa’s lawyers pushed back hard against the White House’s effort to kick her out over alleged mortgage fraud.

They said removing her right now could trigger “chaos and disruption,” and even open the door for a legal mess where two different people fight for the same Fed seat.

The filing came in response to the Justice Department’s emergency request on September 18, asking the Court to immediately lift a lower judge’s ruling that had blocked Lisa’s removal.

Trump claimed she lied on her home mortgage applications and that was enough reason to fire her. But Lisa, who’s still actively participating in monetary policy decisions, argued that the accusations don’t meet the legal bar set by the Federal Reserve Act.

In the court filing, Lisa’s team said the president’s request to remove her immediately “would sound the death knell for the central-bank independence that has helped make the United States’ economy the strongest in the world.”

Without limits, they argued, any governor could be removed over any weak accusation, turning the Fed into a political tool.

Fed veterans and economists push Supreme Court to stop Trump

On Thursday, former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen sent their own message to the Court: stop this before it does long-term damage. In a joint letter, they said:

“Allowing the government to remove a member of the Board of Governors for the first time in the Nation’s history, while under the cloud of legal challenge, will erode public confidence in the Fed’s independence and threaten the long-term stability of our economy.”

As Cryptopolitan previously reported, that same letter was also signed by former Treasury secretaries Larry Summers, Robert Rubin, Jacob Lew, and Henry Paulson, along with Kenneth Rogoff, the former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, and ex-Fed governor Daniel Tarullo.

They made it clear that letting Trump fire Lisa now, while the court battle is still underway, would crush the Fed’s ability to act without political pressure.

The issue has already passed through two lower courts. On September 9, Judge Jia Cobb stopped Trump from firing Lisa, saying the White House’s accusations didn’t meet the legal requirement of “for cause” under the law. Then on September 15, the D.C. Court of Appeals backed Cobb’s decision in a 2–1 vote, rejecting the White House’s attempt to overturn the block.

But instead of waiting, Trump pushed the fight straight to the highest court. His lawyers want the block lifted now, and Lisa removed before the rest of the case even plays out.

Her legal team has warned that if the Court sides with Trump, it could create a situation where someone else is nominated to her seat, while her case is still active, putting two people in the same role at once.

Despite the court drama, Lisa is still doing her job. She joined the Federal Reserve Board’s latest policy meeting just last week, and voted to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The vote happened while Trump’s team was still trying to push her out. Lisa hasn’t backed down publicly and has made it clear that she won’t resign.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/lisa-cook-markets-crash-if-trump-fire-her/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Union
U$0.010814+8.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.468-1.42%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00438-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:08
Partager
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
Solana
SOL$194.15-4.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003668-12.29%
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+14.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.49%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization