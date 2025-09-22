Fed's Mousallem skeptical of further rate cuts

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Musallem expressed doubts about further interest rate cuts, contradicting the widespread financial market expectation that the Fed will continue to lower borrowing costs this year. Musallem said he supported a 25 basis point rate cut last week because he saw increased risks to the labor market. However, with inflation nearly a percentage point above the Fed's 2% target, further rate cuts could signal excessive complacency about rising prices. "If the public begins to doubt whether inflation can return to the 2% target, restoring price stability will become more difficult and could impose higher costs on the economy." Traders are betting that the Fed will cut interest rates by another 50 basis points at its two remaining meetings this year. His views also differ from those of new Fed Governor Milan, who opposed a smaller rate cut at last week's meeting and advocated for a larger one.PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Musallem expressed doubts about further interest rate cuts, contradicting the widespread financial market expectation that the Fed will continue to lower borrowing costs this year. Musallem said he supported a 25 basis point rate cut last week because he saw increased risks to the labor market. However, with inflation nearly a percentage point above the Fed's 2% target, further rate cuts could signal excessive complacency about rising prices. "If the public begins to doubt whether inflation can return to the 2% target, restoring price stability will become more difficult and could impose higher costs on the economy." Traders are betting that the Fed will cut interest rates by another 50 basis points at its two remaining meetings this year. His views also differ from those of new Fed Governor Milan, who opposed a smaller rate cut at last week's meeting and advocated for a larger one.

Fed's Mousallem skeptical of further rate cuts

Par : PANews
2025/09/22 22:13
Moonveil
MORE$0.08469-4.04%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0582-5.36%

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Musallem expressed doubts about further interest rate cuts, contradicting the widespread financial market expectation that the Fed will continue to lower borrowing costs this year. Musallem said he supported a 25 basis point rate cut last week because he saw increased risks to the labor market. However, with inflation nearly a percentage point above the Fed's 2% target, further rate cuts could signal excessive complacency about rising prices. "If the public begins to doubt whether inflation can return to the 2% target, restoring price stability will become more difficult and could impose higher costs on the economy." Traders are betting that the Fed will cut interest rates by another 50 basis points at its two remaining meetings this year. His views also differ from those of new Fed Governor Milan, who opposed a smaller rate cut at last week's meeting and advocated for a larger one.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.06004-4.07%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1393-10.64%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Partager
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0862+20.22%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002313-13.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0055-1.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Moussallem stated that restrictions on stablecoin interest payments must be adhered to when implementing the GENIUS Act. It is important that stablecoins continue to be used as a payment tool rather than a savings tool.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03317-15.59%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 22:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure