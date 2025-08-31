FedWatch Predicts September Interest Rate Cuts Likely

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 00:43
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00209849+0.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,746.83+0.35%
Capverse
CAP$0.06933-1.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020113+9.50%
Wink
LIKE$0.012102+1.78%
Key Points:
  • Fed’s potential rate cut could impact crypto markets significantly.
  • 86.4% probability indicated by CME’s FedWatch.
  • Ethereum inflows and Polygon outflows analyzed for impact.

CME’s FedWatch tool projects an 86.4% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

Financial markets are closely monitoring potential changes, affecting cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, with significant implications for liquidity and investor sentiment.

FedWatch Predicts 86.4% Chance of Rate Cut

CME’s FedWatch data indicates a high probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in September. Market participants are paying close attention, given the potential impact on risk assets like cryptocurrencies. The latest market consensus from CME’s “FedWatch” tool indicates an 86.4% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the next Fed meeting in September, versus a 13.6% chance of rates being held steady.

Should the Fed reduce rates, asset prices, particularly in the crypto sector, may see shifts. Ethereum inflows of $27.3 million suggest investor positioning, while Polygon’s $30.5 million outflow raises questions on sentiment toward certain assets.

While no official commentary from influential market leaders was made, industry speculation surrounds how Bitcoin and other digital assets might respond to such policy moves. This speculation continues as financial analysts debate potential outcomes.

Bitcoin’s $2.17 Trillion Market Cap Amid Fed Speculation

Did you know? Past rate cuts have often led to initial market reactions of volatility and adjustments, followed by cryptocurrency rebounds, highlighting the complex interplay between traditional financial policies and emergent digital assets.

As of August 30, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a price of $108,731.49 with a market cap at $2.17 trillion. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 16.35%, showing a 0.49% price change. This data stems from CoinMarketCap, indicating recent market responses.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:37 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to the Coincu research team, if the Fed proceeds with the expected rate cut, financial flows could pivot to high-beta assets, particularly altcoins and DeFi tokens, drawing parallels to historical macro-economic cycles. These shifts can also be influenced by other economic indicators such as the Commerce Department’s Q2 GDP data, which focus on blockchain and could shape investors’ expectations in the realm of digital currencies.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/fedwatch-predicts-rate-cuts-september/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001036--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000064-15.78%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000168+6.32%
Particl
PART$0.1868+0.05%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

A new proposal from Ethereum and Google developers seeks to make the blockchain the bedrock of the AI agent economy.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+9.45%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1439-0.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot