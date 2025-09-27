Fetch.ai introduces Agentverse MCP, enabling AI agent creation in minutes

Key Takeaways
Fetch.ai today launched Agentverse MCP, a server enabling rapid AI agent creation and deployment for platforms like Claude AI and OpenxAI Network, a decentralized AI infrastructure provider. The new tool allows users to build and deploy AI agents in minutes across compatible MCP clients.
The launch includes Agentverse MCP-Lite, a streamlined server variant for quick agent setup and monitoring. Users can deploy agents on platforms including Cursor AI and OpenAI Playground, with agents becoming instantly discoverable through the Agentverse Marketplace.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fetchai-introduces-agentverse-mcp-enabling-rapid-ai-agent-creation/